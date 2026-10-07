I ditched my mop and bucket for this Roborock wet floor cleaner — and it’s nearly half price for Prime Day right now

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If, like me, you have mainly hardwood, keeping floors spotless can feel like a daily (and relentless) chore.

Since I test the best vacuum cleaners for a living, there’s no better time to grab one than during Prime Day. And I’ve just spotted my go-to wet floor cleaner for almost half price.

Right now, the Roborock F25 Ultra Wet Dry Vacuum Mop has crashed to $449 from $799 on Amazon. That’s an impressive 44% off, saving you serious cash in your pocket.

Take it from me, if you don’t want the back-breaking task of mopping, having a wet floor cleaner can be the ultimate game-changer.

Save $350 Roborock F25 Ultra Steam Wet Dry Vacuum : was $799 now $449 at Amazon The F25 Ultra is an all-in-one floor cleaner that also uses steam. It offers hot water to quickly remove dirt and stains, plus cold, spot, and steam cleaning settings. It also includes blue light detection, a lay-flat design to clean under low furniture, voice guidance, and a handy app. It also has a self-cleaning and drying system so you don't have to get your hands dirty.

Why I can't live without my wet floor cleaner

Roborock F25 Ultra blue light on tiles (Image credit: Future)

There’s so much to love about this all-in-one Roborock wet floor cleaner. And its sheer convenience and ease of use completely transformed my routine—cutting my floor-cleaning time in half.

Perhaps the most impressive feature is that it comes with a hot water and steam option that most wet floor cleaners rarely offer.

Unlike a traditional mop, it was powerful enough to get rid of dried messes and stubborn stains in no time — without saturating my floors.

Another favorite feature is its 180° ‘lay-flat’ design, which lets you retract the vacuum to lie flat on surfaces.

Again, it wasn't a back-breaking task to reach under my sofa, chairs or bed. Plus, there was no bulky floor head getting in the way or knocking against my furniture.

I also like its voice guidance option that can give you useful prompts—such as alerting you when to empty the dirty water tank, refill the clean water, or recharge (without needing to look down at the LED screen).

What's more, it’s far more hygienic, and you’ll never get your hands dirty from rinsing a mop and bucket. At almost half price, this is a great Roborock deal not to be missed.

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