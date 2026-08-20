Get rid of dust in the bedroom by removing one piece of decor from your space

One of my least favourite cleaning jobs to do upstairs has to be dusting our nightstands. These places are a magnet for clutter — pacifiers, receipts, old contact lenses, you name it; it's all there, stacked like some sort of magical Jenga tower that's begging to be pushed over.

You must agree that for some reason, your nightstand is always insanely dusty, even though this surface gets touched frequently (read: the mess gets moved around) and used a lot, so how does that happen?

We all know dust settles more in the summer, mostly thanks to the extra air circulation and the best air conditioners working overtime. But there are ways that you can prevent heavy dust settling on your surfaces in the summer. So that you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying the sun.

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As discovered by Gemma Henry from Bensons for Beds, there's one decor item in your bedroom that could be the main culprit if you're struggling with heavy dust accumulation, especially in your bedroom.

And while I love a Sunday reset as much as the best of us, we can't all be hours cleaning our bedrooms once a week.

What exactly do I need to remove to prevent dust build up in my bedroom?

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Apparently, having a bedroom rug is one of the main offenders of dust buildup in a bedroom. And most bedroom rugs, although used for aesthetics or to cover old/ugly flooring, are placed underneath the bed — meaning that there are large areas of them that are rarely getting vacuumed. We don't have to tell you that this allows for plenty of dust to build up and allergies galore.

Rugs, throws, upholstered furniture — all of these add a nice and cosy feel, but they are remarkable dust collectors. Gemma Henry, Content Lead, Bensons for Beds

"Rugs, throws, upholstered furniture — all of these add a nice and cosy feel, but they are remarkable dust collectors. If you're dealing with serious issues or allergies, it might be time to rethink your textiles," says Gemma.

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If you do really want a bedroom rug, it'd be smart to ensure it's either small enough to drag downstairs and shake frequently, or machine washable.

What else helps?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping on top of cleaning in your bedroom is the main thing that will help when it comes to dust buildup. I know, as a busy parent, that this is easier said than done. So if you can't reach for your duster several times a week, here are some things to try instead:

Ensure that you clean your bedding frequently

Bedding needs to be cleaned once a week, especially in the summer. The same goes for cushion covers on your bed, bed spreads, and other soft decor on your bed frame. If it sits there often and is still, it's getting dusty. Don't forget about your mattress protector, too!

Remember your other upholstery

If you darken your room with help from curtains instead of blinds, then be sure to add these to your frequent cleaning list. Curtains harbour dust and each time they are opened or closed, dust will fall from them, landing on your floor or elsewhere.

Clean your mattress often

Every few times you change your bed sheets, it's worth grabbing your handheld vacuum and giving your mattress a clean. Since this sits in the same position all day, every day, it's a total magnet for dust.

Invest in an air purifier for bedroom use

Not only can this reportedly help you sleep better, but these are great for allergy sufferers, dog owners, and if your bedroom is carpeted. Mine is switched on all day, every day in my bedroom and helps a lot!

Shark NeverChange Compact Pro Air Purifier: $179.99 at Amazon I'm obsessed with this Shark air purifier, which, since I unboxed it, hasn't been turned off. Its filter lasts for 5 years without needing to be replaced. It's quiet, nice, compact, and easy to use.

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