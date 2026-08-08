Why are homeowners mixing baking soda, detergent and toothpaste? I put this DIY cleaning hack to the test to find out

Baking soda has become a favored option for household cleaning chores, especially when you want to use natural ingredients.

Not only is it free from harsh chemicals, but it’s cheap and super versatile to use around the home.

From unclogging my drains and getting rid of odors in my fridge to using baking soda in my yard to deter pests, this has become my go-to kitchen essential. And when combined with another favorite of mine — white vinegar — there’s just no end to its cleaning power.

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However, I’ve recently stumbled across another powerhouse combo that uses everyday household staples. People are currently mixing up baking soda, liquid detergent, and toothpaste — but why?

Supposedly, this DIY mixture is ideal for cleaning glass, mirrors, and shower screens — making them sparkle again. This combo is particularly useful for tackling those stubborn water marks, grime, and soapy buildup that often take ages to scrub.

And since I’m always looking for ways to make tasks easier, I wanted to see if it actually works. Here's how.

What's special about these common ingredients?

Baking soda and vinegar (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The good news is that these everyday staples are likely already sitting in your cupboards, plus it will save you a small fortune on commercial products. So why are these ingredients so good for cleaning?

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Firstly, baking soda is mildly abrasive, which can help to lift off stubborn stains or dirt. It also has deodorizing properties, which will prevent lingering odors in your drains or bathrooms.

Just beware of these 7 things you should never clean with baking soda to avoid damaging delicate surfaces.

Additionally, liquid dish soap is excellent for cutting through oily or greasy residue, whereas toothpaste offers a gentle abrasive quality that leaves behind a brilliant, polished finish.

How to use your DIY glass cleaner

Cleaning patio glass door (Image credit: Future)

To start, I sprinkled some baking soda into a small bowl (you can use any container), followed by a capful of detergent and a squeeze of toothpaste, blending them well until it formed a paste.

Next, I took a microfiber cloth and dipped it into the homemade paste, applying it directly to my glass patio doors.

I’m constantly dealing with annoying fingerprint smudges and those unsightly streaks that always seem to ruin the finish. And so I was keen to see if this solution could top my trusted glass cleaner.

After targeting the grimy areas, I then started wiping away at the area in circular motions until the glass was completely clear. If needed, you can use a damp, clean cloth to remove any residue.

Not only did this leave me with a crystal-clear finish, this homemade cleaner also saved me a significant amount of elbow grease compared to my usual glass cleaning spray. Honestly, I was quite impressed by the results.

Granted, a little patience is required to make up a fresh solution each time you’ll want to clean, but if you want sparkling results, I’d say it’s worth it.

If you prefer cleaning with natural ingredients, check out how to use these 3 household items to remove limescale instantly.

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