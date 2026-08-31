People are seriously spending $300 on a handheld coffee grinder, and here's why I'm completely on their side

The Coffee Lab (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I'm Erin, and welcome to the twenty-second episode of The Coffee Lab, the series where we forget coffee snobbery. The Coffee Lab is all about making coffee fun. Join me as I help you kickstart your coffee journey!

In the coffee sphere, a select few brands are so well-respected that they elicit a revered gasp when mentioned. Moccamaster is one, as is Lelit, Acaia, and La Marzocco. Of course, this isn't an exhaustive list, and you've also got the universally adored Mazzer and Comandante, which make the best coffee grinders.

Comandante is what I'm going to discuss today. You may have heard of the Comandante C40 MK4, the Comandante C60 Baracuda, or the Comandante X25 Trailmaster. The C60 Baracuda is the priciest option, at around $500-$650 depending on finish, and the X25 Trailmaster is the closest Comandante gets to "budget" — $250. But let's focus on the midrange option, the C40 MK4.

I've owned this coffee grinder for about 18 months now, and I'm seriously obsessed. I use it every day, multiple times a day, and it's simply perfection. While pricey, ranging from $289-$325 at Amazon, I'd seriously pay it for this performance.

Comandante C40 MK4: was $300.91 now $275 at Amazon While pricey, the Comandante C40 MK4 earns its keep — the Martensitic steel burrs have a lifetime warranty and it's constructed from high-quality metals or wood (depending on your chosen finish). I have the pictured walnut version.

What actually is the Comandante C40 MK4?

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The Comandante C40 MK4 is a handheld coffee grinder. This means you have to turn the burrs yourself. The hand crank is easy to grip and it comes with a rubber band you can put around the canister to secure your hold. The rubber band is "supposed" to be a wristband but I use it for holding the grinder steady (I'm weak).

So while other coffee grinders are powered by an electric motor, like the Baratza Encore ESP or the Mazzer Philos, the Comandante C40 MK4 is all you, baby.

Hand grinders are generally cheaper than electric grinders. I've tested some as cheap as $60 —like the Timemore Chestnut C2s — but the Comandante is by far the priciest (and best). Naturally, electric grinders can set you back much, much more than the C40 MK4. The Eureka Mignon Specialita is $699, and the Mazzer Philos is $1,500.

As a hand grinder, its maximum capacity is around 50g, but I would only recommend grinding enough for one or two espressos (so 36g) at once. When the bottom canister gets full, you can't grind any more.

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Why is a hand grinder worth $300?

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The Comandante C40 MK4 is worth $300 because of one reason: materials. The grinder uses Martensitic steel burrs, which is the same material used in sharp surgical instruments. Oh, and the burrs also come with a lifetime warranty. No biggie.

Naturally, this quality material results in excellent uniformity, minimal retention, and low static. These are the three touchstones of a great grinder. You want all your coffee grounds to be the same size, you want the grinder to retain as little coffee as possible, and you don't want your worktop to be covered in sticky coffee granules post-grind.

Thankfully, the grinder excels in all three. Here's a little insight into the grinder's uniformity. Here, I'm checking if all the coffee grounds are the same size. You want big jumps: 0% 300um to 100% 500um, for example.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grind size 300μm 500μm 800μm 1100μm 1400μm 1 click (min/finest) 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 4 clicks 99% 100% 100% 100% 100% 8 clicks 90% 99% 100% 100% 100% 12 clicks 1% 95% 99% 100% 100% 20 clicks 1% 80% 100% 100% 100% 24 clicks 0% 20% 90% 100% 100% 32 clicks 0% 30% 95% 100% 100% 36 clicks 0% 0% 1% 30% 50% 40 clicks (max/coarsest) 0% 0% 0% 0% 10%

As you can see, the consistency is excellent. Most granules are the same size, which will result in a better-tasting coffee. If you've got some grains at >300um, but some at 1400um>, this means the coffee will be half over- and half under-extracted. Ergo, no thank you, I'll just drink my water.

Should I spend $300 on a coffee grinder?

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If you have $300 to spare and you're into coffee, yes, you should buy this grinder. All that being said, though, if you don't have $300 lying around, then please don't buy an objectively expensive piece of coffee tech. You can still get a good coffee with a cheaper grinder, like the aforementioned Timemore Chestnut C2s.

I love my Comandante C40 MK4, but it's not for everyone. In this economy, I think there are more important things to invest in. Save your dollars for a rainy day!

But if you've got loads of cash spare, then of course you won't be disappointed by this incredible coffee grinder. It's my favorite grinder of all time... I just wish the military branding wasn't so cringe.

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