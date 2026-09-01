This 4-ingredient DIY spray gets rid of dust — and it’s perfect for ceiling fans

Forget reaching for a feather duster to clean your ceiling fan — there’s an easier way to get rid of the dust without dispersing the grime throughout the rest of your home.

A simple four-ingredient DIY spray will lift the dust and keep it away for good. What’s more, it’s super cheap and only takes five minutes to make.

The DIY spray to get rid of dust

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There’s no getting away from it. Whatever you do, and however much you clean your home, you can’t stop dust forming. And there are certain areas in your home where dust is more difficult to remove.

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Apart from awkward tight spots, where an electric air duster can come in useful, dust settles into other out-of-reach places, such as ceiling fans. While dragging out a long-handled feather duster might seem like the answer, dry dusting often shifts the grime around — pushing debris into the air and onto other surfaces rather than removing it.

So rather than removing the dust and seeing it settle once more, there’s a clever DIY cleaning hack you can try to bust the dust for good. The simple solution for removing dust is shared by Glam Home Cleaning @glamcleans on Instagram, and it only takes four ingredients you’ve probably already got in your cleaning cupboard.

A post shared by Glam Home Cleaning SLC (@glamcleans) A photo posted by on

How to make the four-ingredient dust-busting spray

What you need:

• Rubbing alcohol — ¼ cup

• Water — 1 cup

• Olive oil — 1 tablespoon

• Dawn dish soap — just a splash

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How to use the cleaning solution on a ceiling fan

1. Add all of the ingredients to an empty spray bottle.

2. Spray the solution onto a clean microfiber cloth.

3. Wipe each blade on the fan with the cloth and see the dust lift.

How the ingredients shift the dust

All four ingredients play a part in making this cleaning solution work. According to Glam Home Cleaning, rubbing alcohol breaks down built-up grime and helps everything dry quickly without streaks. The water dilutes the ingredients, making the solution safe for regular use, and the olive oil traps dust rather than pushing it into the air, helping to leave a soft, clean finish.

The solution also includes a splash of Dawn dish soap, a common ingredient in cleaning hacks known for its ability to lift dirt, trap particles and act as an emulsifier — helping to blend the olive oil into the water.

Not just for ceiling fans

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This cheap cleaning spray isn’t just for removing the grime from ceiling fans; it can be used in other areas around the home too. Glam Home Cleaning suggests using it to clean baseboards and blinds. I’ll certainly be trying it on my shutters, where I know dust can be difficult to remove.

Over to you

What do you think of this cleaning hack, and will you be trying it out in your home? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

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