Anthropologie’s sale section is full of home decor that looks expensive — but the deals start at just $9

Anthropologie is known for its higher-end aesthetic — but I'll let you in on a little secret: the retailer's sale section is typically packed with deals on stylish home decor and everyday essentials (that still look expensive).

Even better? Anthropologie's end of summer sale is knocking an extra 50% off select sale items when you add them to your cart. But you'll want to hurry — these extra savings expire tonight!

From embroidered dinner napkins and classy throw pillows to unique lamps and cozy quilts, Anthropologie has the perfect pieces to give your home a little refresh — and they start at just $9. Keep scrolling to shop everything you need to upgrade your decor.

Anthropologie Deals

Anthropologie Madeline Striped Embroidered Napkins, Set of 2: was $24 now $9 at Anthropologie Add some flair and personality to your dinner table with these colorful napkins that feature a unique scalloped design. Available in both mint and ocean blue, they will be the perfect accent to your favorite meal. (The price above reflects the extra 50% off you'll receive at check out). Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Emmett Cotton Pillow: was $78 now $29 at Anthropologie Need some new throw pillows for your couch or bed? These cotton pillows are perfect for adding some sophistication and texture to your space. They are available in a few different colors and are sure to match any style and color scheme. (The price above reflects the extra 50% off you'll receive at check out). Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Auban Petite Gallery Mirror: was $128 now $37 at Anthropologie This petite mirror features a patterned floral border and can be hung on a wall or placed on a tabletop. It's also the perfect addition to a gallery wall. Add a photo of your favorite memory and put it on display to brighten up your space. Now is also the perfect chance to snag it while it's still on sale. (The price above reflects the extra 50% off you'll receive at check out). Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Wiggle Rechargeable Cordless Table Lamp: was $148 now $47 at Anthropologie This unique lamp is a great addition to a bedside table or a desk. It features an iron base and a linen shade. The coolest thing about it is the fact that it's cordless and rechargeable. It comes with a USB charger. (The price above reflects the extra 50% off you'll receive at check out). Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Marble Icon Cheese Board, Strawberry: was $138 now $49 at Anthropologie Get ready to host gatherings in style with this lovely cheese board that boasts a strawberry design. The hand-crafted board is made from natural marble and weighs 8 pounds. (The price above reflects the extra 50% off you'll receive at check out). Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Karin Tie-Top Cotton Blend Striped Curtain: was $118 now $59 at Anthropologie These striped curtains are selling out fast, but the 96" x 50" option is still in stock. They feature light-filtering panels and cute tie top bows that make an eye-catching touch in any room. (The price above reflects the extra 50% off you'll receive at check out). Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Everly Cotton Floral Manipulated Quilt (Queen): was $328 now $122 at Anthropologie Looking for a simple quilt with a little bit of flair? This is the one for you. Made of 100% cotton, this textured blanket showcases a lovely design and is available in green and misty rose hues. Aside from its style, you'll stay cozy and cool all year long. (The price above reflects the extra 50% off you'll receive at check out). Read more Read less ▼