Wet and dry vacuum vs robot mop: what's the difference, and which is right for you?

With so many households ditching carpet for hard floors, keeping them clean and stain-free can be a daily challenge. It isn’t any wonder why there’s a demand for both wet and dry vacuums and the best robot mops to get the job done.

Not only do the former have the suction power of the best vacuum cleaners, but can also save you the time-consuming chore of traditional mopping. But while wet-dry vacuums and robot mops essentially do the same thing, how do you decide which one to choose?

Perhaps the key (and most obvious) difference is that you’ll need to operate a wet and dry vacuum, while the robot mop is a smart, hands-free cleaning tool that can operate with an app. In any case, there are distinct features for each model which will all depend on your needs, home and lifestyle.

So before you decide which floor cleaner is right for you, here’s everything you need to know about wet and dry vacuum cleaners vs robot mops.

What is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

The Dyson WashG1 cleaning ketchup (Image credit: Future)

Essentially, wet and dry vacuums are all-in-one cleaning tools, designed to suck up both dry debris and wet liquids from hard floors. These machines offer powerful suction, directed via a hose and nozzle, and equipped with separate water tanks or a chamber— one for clean water and one for dirty.

Unlike a traditional mop and bucket, this offers a more hygienic option as you’re not using the same dirty water to clean your hard floors. Depending on your preference, you can either buy a corded or cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner — with the latter being the more popular choice.

Shark HydroVac MessMaster floor cleaner: $239 at Amazon This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum, mop and self-clean at the same time. It also has the option to clean area rugs. With its powerful suction to tackle dirt and debris, wet messes, and stains in no time. It also comes with an antibacterial brush roller and odor neutralizing solution to eliminate lingering smells.

What is a robot mop?

Roomba J9+ Combo robot vacuum and mop shown on floor (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Similarly, the best robot mops are designed for both dry and wet cleaning — without the manual labor. These smart tools are automated, designed with advanced sensors and intelligent algorithms to freely navigate around rooms. What’s more, they can identify and avoid obstacles like walls and furniture in real-time. Simply add water to the tank and the washable cleaning pad automatically damp mops hard floors once it’s attached.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, robot mops can perform a variety of functions including refilling and emptying water, drying of mop pads, and self-cleaning functions. Perhaps what’s more appealing is that you can connect to your smartphone or device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to remotely control it — making it a more versatile, cleaning tool.

Many of the best robot vacuums are hybrid models, which can both vacuum your carpets and mop floors. However, these tend to be more expensive than single-purpose robot mops.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra : $639 at Amazon Roborock's S7 MaxV Ultra vacuums and mops floors so they're not only clean but shiny too. Its strong performance is backed by features like an onboard camera for a live-view of your home, as well as a self-emptying base that can clean the mop pad.

Wet and dry vacuum vs robot mop: what's the difference

Ease of set-up

(Image credit: Future)

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners tend to be easy to set up and operate, without having to deal with messy spills from a bucket. You simply detach the clean water tank and fill to the required line, before attaching it back onto the vacuum. Some models come with their own floor cleaning solution to add, like the Shark wet and dry vacs, but it's generally advised not to use any dish soap.

Since the process needs manual operation, wet and dry vacuums usually come with self-propelled functions to make it easier to push across all types of hard floor. However, one caveat to consider is the weight of lifting and carrying a wet and dry vacuum from room to room. Once the water tanks are full, this can often be hefty to carry, especially if you have stairs.

On the other hand, configuring a robot mop may take longer, and you’ll need to follow guidance for your particular model. Typically, robot mops use a washable, microfiber cleaning pad and cleaning pad plate which attaches to a special tank. Release the tank to fill with water, add a cleaning solution if required, before filling the tank to the top with water. Close the tank seal and attach the cleaning pad, making sure the pins are aligned and secured to the cleaning pad plate in the tank.

Price

(Image credit: Future)

Typically, wet and dry vacuums are at the lower-end of the price scale, starting from $149 for a basic spec. However, more advanced or premium models like the Dyson WashG1 come in at the top-end at $699. In any case, you'll be able to find an affordable wet/dry option to suit your needs and budget.

The upfront costs of robot mops are significantly higher. You can expect to see premium models starting from $600 up to over $2,000. Bear in mind that you're paying for state-of-the-art technology and convenience. And so you'll need to think about how you can benefit from a robot mop and whether the long-term benefits should pay off.

Features

Roomba J9+ Combo robot vacuum and mop shown on floor (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners have evolved over the years, and come with a number of impressive features. Typically, there’s a power button on the handle, and LED screen to display useful, real-time information. This includes hydration settings, battery level and when it’s time to fill or empty your water tanks.

Certain wet and dry vacuums come with self-cleaning systems, odor neutralizers and can even refresh rugs like the 3-in-1 Shark HydroVac Messmaster cleaner. Or there are more advanced models like the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme that comes with voice guidance and an iLoop Smart Sensor Technology that adjusts water flow according to how much dirt there is.

Robot mops, on the other hand, are packed with a range of customizable, smart features. Depending on the spec, typical features include custom-mapping, schedules and other advanced modes. Models like the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra even come with a two-way video and on-board mic, so you can talk to people in you home.

After cleaning, the robot usually returns to its base station, which takes care of tasks like charging, self-cleaning, drying of mop pads, refilling and emptying water.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to choosing the right floor cleaner for your home, performance is a big factor. So which is better?

Wet and dry vacuums are generally better at tackling large debris, liquid spills and deep cleaning surfaces than robot mops. And since these have incredible suction power, these excel in handling heavy-duty stains or messes more efficiently. In addition, these are equipped with large capacity water tanks, which means you can tackle more rooms at one time, without the need for refilling the tank.

On the other hand, robot mops have small water tanks, which can have its limitations — especially if you have a lot of floors to wash. And while robot mops can generate impressive suction power, this is more suited for light maintenance and regular surface washing.

However, since robot mops rely entirely on customized tracking, these tend to work better in larger living spaces, offering better results. These can also tackle hard-to-reach places, such as under the sofa or bed more easily than the bulky, brush head of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

Overall, if you’re running a busy household or have pets, the wet and dry vacuum would be better equipped to handle heavy-duty stains or messes in less time.

Verdict

If you have mainly hard flooring and have trouble staying on top of your mopping game, both wet and dry vacuum cleaners and robot mops are great contenders. But this will all depend on your home, needs, lifestyle and of course, budget.

Wet and dry vacuums are more affordable, user-friendly and easy to use. You also have direct control when using it manually, which can provide a thorough clean in certain ‘trouble’ spots. Plus, you can find models that can so much more than just mop with advanced features such as self-cleaning and voice guidance. But if you’re simply after good cleaning results, without the bells and whistles, it's certainly a winner for your hard floors.

Robot mops are more costly, but they offer the convenience that can be priceless for many. Since they’re fully automated and customized to your home layout and schedules, these offer more flexibility, and can tackle under the bed or low-rise furniture with ease. In addition, robot mops are smaller than upright wet and dry vacuums, and are easier to store.

However, due to their small water tank capacity, this can have limitations when tacking heavy-duty stains or messes, so would be better for daily, light cleaning. In any case, those who are strapped for time (or simply love smart home gadgets) will benefit from a robot mop as a long-term investment.

More from Tom's Guide