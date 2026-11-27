I test a lot of coffee machines — we're up to 50+ and counting by now — and very few stick in my mind like the Smeg Mini Pro. This espresso machine combines everything I love about the art of coffee: customizable temperature, gorgeous design, and a powerful steam wand. You can either use this machine as a certified coffee snob thanks to its pressure lever — or just press the button and go.

But at £1,399, it's not exactly cheap. However, Smeg is treating us right now. As I write this, you can get the Smeg Mini Pro for £449 — that's a saving of £950.

To get this deal, head over to Smeg's website and add the Mini Pro and Smeg Mini Pro Coffee Grinder to your basket. The price will drop from £1,649 to just £699 — so you're getting the grinder for free and then saving £750 on the Smeg Mini Pro during Black Friday.

How to get £950 off the Smeg Mini Pro

To get the Smeg Mini Pro deal, you need to add both the Mini Pro espresso machine and the Mini Pro coffee grinder to your basket. Then, the discount will activate.

Save £950 Smeg Mini Pro: was £1,399 now £449 at SMEG With the Smeg Mini Pro Coffee Grinder, you can save £950 on the Smeg Mini Pro. Simply add both machines to your basket, and the discount will apply automatically.

Smeg Coffee Grinder: £249 at SMEG The Smeg Mini Pro Coffee Grinder is the perfect companion to the Mini Pro espresso machine, capable of grinding with precision. It has 50 grind sizes and stainless steel conical burrs for coffee perfection.

Once both products are in your basket, the price should change to this.

(Image credit: Smeg / Tom's Guide)

The discount is available in Black, Jade Green, and White colorways. I tested the gorgeous Jade Green version (pictured above), but any others would be ideal for minimalist kitchens.

What makes the Smeg Mini Pro so special?

In my 4.5-star Editor's Choice review of the Smeg Mini Pro, I waxed lyrical about everything this sleek espresso machine has to offer.

Remarkably, it has a triple thermoblock boiler, which basically means you can make espresso and steam milk simultaneously without overpowering the machine. On top of that, it has a near-commercial-quality steam wand capable of making perfect barista-level microfoam. Take a look at a latte I made on the Mini Pro.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford / Tom's Guide)

As you can see, the milk has a perfect texture, with no oversized bubbles and a smooth surface. Underneath the art, the coffee is a warm, rich amber color, showing the espresso had a perfect crema (the fluffy section on top of the shot).

Take a look at this espresso. See the gorgeous caramel color, the rich dark body at the base, and the fluffy crema on top? This means it's a perfect shot, extracted at the optimal 9 bars of pressure with high-quality beans. The Smeg Mini Pro makes light work of brewing barista-quality coffee.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford / Tom's Guide)

Last but certainly not least, the Mini Pro is partially designed and engineered by La Pavoni, which is one of Smeg's subsidiary brands — and the brand credited with literally inventing espresso.

Oh — and it's also made in Italy, so you know it has legit craftsmanship.

The Smeg Mini Pro is one of my favorite espresso machines on the market — and it's literally £950 off right now. This is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far.