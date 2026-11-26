Beat the chill with my go-to Shark TurboBlade heater this season — and it’s now 40% off for Black Friday
Stay warm and toasty this winter
As temperatures continue to drop, keeping your home warm and cozy becomes essential this season. And if you’ve been waiting for a good price on one of the best space heaters, Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to grab one.
Luckily, I’ve spotted a great deal on my go-to heater that I use to instantly transform my chilly spaces into a cozy sanctuary.
Right now, the Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat Tower Fan and Heater has dropped to just £214 from £364 on Amazon.
That’s an impressive 41% reduction for a powerful, 2-in-1 appliance that you can literally use all year round. So if you want to beat the chill this winter, you’d better hurry and bag this great bargain.
The Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat is a 2-in-1 fan and heater that pivots, twists, and oscillates in any mode to provide year-round comfort. This all-season solution will provide both heat in the winter and cooling technology, reaching up to 1500W of heat and ten different fan speeds. Choose between Charcoal or White.
Why the Shark Turboblade keeps me cozy
With its bladeless, rotating T-bar, this TurboBlade fan is more than just a trending design. Despite its small vent, I was impressed by how powerful it is at circulating heat around my mid-sized rooms.
This is thanks to its temperature range from 60.8° Fahrenheit to 89.6° Fahrenheit, which is sufficient for heating small- to medium-sized spaces. Surprisingly, it was only a matter of minutes before I started to feel warm and toasty.
The TurboBlade rotates 180 degrees to ensure warm air is distributed evenly, and I especially liked the Thermo IQ setting that automatically adjusts to maintain your chosen temperature. You can also change the settings to 'Comfort and Focus' if you want a whisper-quiet operation.
What's more, this also has a cooling setting that you can use during summer, so it saves you the space of having two separate gadgets.
Relying on this winter essential has certainly got me through the cold spells — making this fantastic deal one you shouldn't miss.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.