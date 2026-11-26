As temperatures continue to drop, keeping your home warm and cozy becomes essential this season. And if you’ve been waiting for a good price on one of the best space heaters, Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to grab one.

Luckily, I’ve spotted a great deal on my go-to heater that I use to instantly transform my chilly spaces into a cozy sanctuary.

Right now, the Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat Tower Fan and Heater has dropped to just £214 from £364 on Amazon.

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That’s an impressive 41% reduction for a powerful, 2-in-1 appliance that you can literally use all year round. So if you want to beat the chill this winter, you’d better hurry and bag this great bargain.

Save 41% Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat: was £364 now £214 at Amazon The Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat is a 2-in-1 fan and heater that pivots, twists, and oscillates in any mode to provide year-round comfort. This all-season solution will provide both heat in the winter and cooling technology, reaching up to 1500W of heat and ten different fan speeds. Choose between Charcoal or White.

Why the Shark Turboblade keeps me cozy

Shark TurboBlade Cool+Heat temperature (Image credit: Future)

With its bladeless, rotating T-bar, this TurboBlade fan is more than just a trending design. Despite its small vent, I was impressed by how powerful it is at circulating heat around my mid-sized rooms.

This is thanks to its temperature range from 60.8° Fahrenheit to 89.6° Fahrenheit, which is sufficient for heating small- to medium-sized spaces. Surprisingly, it was only a matter of minutes before I started to feel warm and toasty.

The TurboBlade rotates 180 degrees to ensure warm air is distributed evenly, and I especially liked the Thermo IQ setting that automatically adjusts to maintain your chosen temperature. You can also change the settings to 'Comfort and Focus' if you want a whisper-quiet operation.

What's more, this also has a cooling setting that you can use during summer, so it saves you the space of having two separate gadgets.

Relying on this winter essential has certainly got me through the cold spells — making this fantastic deal one you shouldn't miss.

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