A Quiet Place 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot, reviews and more

A Quiet Place 2 isn't tip-toeing around — the horror sequel is loudly proclaiming it's opening in theaters soon with a final trailer that previews new threats faced by Emily Blunt and her family.

Yes, A Quiet Place Part II (the official title) is finally coming out, over a year after its original release date. Paramount pushed the movie back due to the pandemic, a decision endorsed by director John Krasinski, who felt it should be seen on the big screen. Now, the silence is about to be broken. And for anyone who'd rather watch at home, A Quiet Place 2 will stream on Paramount Plus not long after its theatrical release date.

A Quiet Place 2 follows up on the first movie, which came out in 2018. Krasinski and Blunt starred as Lee and Evelyn Abbott, a couple struggling to raise their kids in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by blind monsters with a hypersensitive sense of hearing.

They face constant danger whenever they make noise — which comes to a terrifying crisis point when Evelyn (Blunt) gives birth. Deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) proves to be the key to finding a way to fight against the monsters.

In A Quiet Place Part II, the Abbotts continue their quest for survival in silence. But when they're forced to venture into the outside world, they realize the monsters aren't the only threats lurking beyond.

Here's everything we know so far about A Quiet Place 2.

A Quiet Place Part II is scheduled to open in theaters May 28, 2021.

After 45 days, the movie will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

A Quiet Place 2 trailer

The final trailer for A Quiet Place 2 dropped online May 6. It kicks off with a flashback of Krasinski shopping at a store, just before the monsters attacked the world. Then, the trailer moves into the present day, with Evelyn leading her two older kids (and carrying her newborn baby) past the sand line and into the terrifying unknown.

It's similar to the first official trailer, which opened with Blunt's Evelyn driving her son, Marcus, in the car when a creature suddenly appears in front of them. Everything turns into chaos.

Watch the official trailer for #AQuietPlace Part II. In theatres March 20. pic.twitter.com/DNim6gPbfDJanuary 1, 2020 See more

A Quiet Place 2 cast

The cast of A Quiet Place Part II is led by Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, mother of Regan, Marcus, and baby Abbott. She is the widow of Lee Abbott, who died in the first film. John Krasinski will make a cameo as Lee in the sequel.

The rest of the Abbott family includes Millicent Simmons as Regan, their deaf daughter, and Noah Jupe as son Marcus. Baby Abbott is an infant.

There are several new A Quiet Place 2 cast members. Cillian Murphy is playing Emmett, whom the actor described as representing "where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they've all given up."

Djimon Hounsou is also joining the cast, in an unknown role.

A Quiet Place 2 plot

Here is Paramount's official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II: "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

From early screenings last year, it seems that Murphy and Hounsou play human survivors who could prove to be friends or foes — and if they're the latter, they're as dangerous as the monsters.

A Quiet Place 2 reviews

Since A Quiet Place Part II was delayed just days before its March 2020 opening, critics got to see the movie at screenings. Here's a round-up of their early reactions:

CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell tweeted the sequel is "fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL."

Mike Ryan of Uproxx said, "A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie."

And Heather Wixon of Daily Dead News wrote, "So #AQuietPlacePartII was incredibly tense & builds upon the story from the first film in some unexpected/inspired ways. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds really comes into her own her with a truly phenomenal performance."