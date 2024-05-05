This new PS5 controller is so good I can never go back to the DualSense Edge

I’ve said it more than once 'round these parts: I should not be allowed anywhere near money. The combination of throwing cash at gaming-focused tech then living off the cheapest of the cheap microwave meals isn’t a lifestyle I’d recommend to anyone who lives like, y’know, an actual adult. This is a roundabout way of saying I’m a lifelong PlayStation fan who willingly bought not one, but two DualSense Edge controllers. And now I may never touch either of those $199 gamepads again.

Enter the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. This officially licensed Sony controller is a brilliant peripheral I’ve gradually become obsessed with over the past few weeks. For my money, it outdoes the Edge in a couple of key areas, though it’s hard to deny the DualSense’s daddy has the upperhand in some scenarios. (Also, forgive me for patting myself on the back for not going with an easy “edge” pun at the tail end of that last sentence.)

In terms of the sheer number of parts you get with the Revolution 5 Pro compared to the DualSense Edge, there’s no question Nacon’s gamepad takes the lead. Like Sony’s premium controller, you get a lovely padded case and three sets of adjustable sticks of varying heights. As is the case with the Edge, I’ve found myself going with the default sticks over the taller and shorter alternate equivalents, but they’re still a nice option to have should I want to switch things up.

No matter which set you opt for, they all have Hall effect sensors, meaning stick drift is never going to be an issue. And yes, I am currently shaking my head in disapproval thinking about Joy-Cons. The Big N really needs to up its controller game with the much-rumored Nintendo Switch 2.

Circling back to what Nacon includes in the box, hoo-boy, is there a lot going on. Aside from the replaceable thumbsticks, you also get an additional D-pad — I prefer the more naturally circular topper — and stick guards that help reduce travel distance. The most unique aspect of the Revolution 5 Pro? Well that’s actually something I didn’t even realize was a thing until Nacon kindly loaned me a review unit: controller weights.

Weight of the world

(Image credit: Future)

These cylindrical metallic doodads can be inserted into the removable, textured back grips on the rear of the 5 Pro. Nacon gives you the option of installing a set of either 10g, 14g or 16g weights, and my little mitts appreciate the added weight they give to this high-end gamepad. As someone who likes when controllers bring the chonk, I've naturally been gaming with the 16g big boys inserted into the back of the Pro.

One of the other major design elements I love about Nacon’s wallet-battering controller is its super chunky face buttons. As previously mentioned I own two DualSense Edge pads (and also a couple of regular DualSenses that I never use), and every single Sony controller I’ve owned since the PS5 launched back in 2020 has been tainted in my eyes due to face buttons that stick way too easily. The issue is caused by a buildup of dirt underneath each input, and while you can easily solve this problem by applying some rubbing alcohol to a button that is jamming on you via a Q-tip, it’s irritating all the same. My first Edge had this problem fresh out of the box with its X button, but so far, it’s not something I’ve encountered after using the Revolution 5 Pro intensely over a number of weeks.

Another area I feel like Nacon’s effort has the edge (dammit) over Sony’s $199 gamepad is in the triggers department. Don’t get me wrong, I like L2 and R2 on the Edge just fine. Yet, I prefer the slightly snappier feeling of back triggers on the Revolution 5 Pro. Like Sony’s official offering, Nacon’s pad also had adjustable trigger stops to reduce travel — a handy feature if you’re playing a fast-paced shooter like Doom Eternal — though it only has a duo of these compared to the three levels you get with the DualSense Edge.

Let the Revolution begin

(Image credit: Future)

My absolute favorite feature of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro? It’s an awesome PC gamepad. Despite being marketed as a PS5 peripheral first and foremost, I’ve found it to be a more reliable controller when playing the best Steam games, mainly because I can actually trust it to pair stably via Bluetooth on my Windows 11 mega rig. While the DualSense Edge can provide good PC experiences if you dive into Steam controller customization menus, I’ve seen its connection drop out on me enough times that I’m only comfortable hooking it up through a USB-C cable after a year of owning two of them.

The Revolution 5 Pro also has another PC and laptop-specific card up its sleeve that the Edge can’t match. That would be the predictably named Revolution 5 Pro app that lets you easily remap every input on the controller, including the four handy buttons you’ll find on the rear of this expensive pad. For context, the DualSense Edge only has two, in the form of its LB and RB inputs. The main selling point of this software? It allows you to easily create bespoke controller profiles without having to delve into tedious, per-game Steam menus.

There are a couple of major drawbacks with the Revolution 5 Pro if you’re planning to use it purely on a PS5. Chief among them is its lack of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Personally, I don’t mind losing the former feature, as I feel even the best PS5 games — outside the wonderful web-swinging action of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — normally go too hard on creating overbearing trigger friction. There’s also no in-built speaker with the 5 Pro, which is going to prove an issue to gamers who play a lot of multiplayer titles, though you can get around this by plugging a headset into its 3.5mm jack.

Can I universally recommend the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro at its current price point for folks who only play PS5 games? Probably not. If you game across both Sony’s console and one of the best gaming PCs, though, that’s something I can get behind far more easily.

The ultimate compliment I can pay the Revolution 5 Pro? When Nacon asks for this review unit back, I’m absolutely going to shell out for one on my own dime. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a $2 microwave pizza to heat up.