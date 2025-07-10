I've found the best gaming headset Prime Day deals from under $40 — 9 headphones I'd grab right now

As a gamer who cherishes crisp, detailed audio, I always have a pair of gaming headsets on my head for fine-tuned sound. But, they can be a pricey purchase, but Amazon Prime Day is taking some of the best on the market down a notch.

So far, I've spotted the Razer BlackShark V2 for just $36 at Amazon and the epic-sounding Sony Inzone H9 for $100 off. Even my favorite pair of SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 have dropped by $50!

You'll find that these are some of the best gaming headsets around, so getting a steep price drop on these headphones is a steal. And yes, many will work on your PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Looking to upgrade your audio while gaming? Good, as you'll save big with these Prime Day gaming headset deals.

Quick List

Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals

Razer BlackShark V2 : was $59 now $36 at Amazon The Razer BlackShark V2 always presents value for gamers looking for comfy, excellent audio, but it's now down to an incredibly low price. It's a wired headset, meaning its compatible with whatever you can plug it into, but it also features 7.1 surround sound, 5mm drivers for fine-tuned audio and plush earcups that cacnels out background noise.

Razer Kraken V3 X (wired): was $69 now $49 at Amazon Now under $50, the Razer Kraken V3 X is an exceptional pair of gaming headphones that even feature Chroma RGB lighting to match your gaming setup. Expect brilliant 7.1 surround sound to know where enemies are, 40mm drivers for clear, rich audio, Razer's "Hyperclear" mic for less background noise being picked up and very comfy memory foam cushions.

Logitech G535 Lightspeed: was $119 now $75 at Amazon While not the cheapest they've been, this is still an incredibly low price for the Logitech G525 Lightspeed at $45 off. It supports all major platforms, comes in a sleek, lightweight design, offers 33 hours of battery life and offers 40mm drivers for crisp audio no matter what game you're playing.

Corsair Void v2: was $129 now $85 at Amazon I have yet to test these out myself, but considering customer reviews state they're "well worth the value," and that it's now down to $85, the Corsair Void v2 looks to be a worthy grab as a wireless gaming headset. It features a 2.4Ghz wireless connection, up to 70 hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and dual wireless support between gaming platforms. Oh, and an omni-firectional mic for good measure.

Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198 at Amazon What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $101 on this peripheral, which complements the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black-and-white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design.

Logitech G Astro A50: was $299 now $237 at Amazon Ready for premium sound and comfort? The Logitech G Astro A50 headphones are now over $50 off if you grab the white model. This headset can connect to 3 systems at once, and all you need is to tap the switch to change platforms! You're also getting a 24-hour battery, audio mixing via the app, 40mm drivers for superb, detailed sound and, of course, a lightspeed wireless connection via 2.4Ghz or Bluetooth.

There's more than just gamer-ready audio on sale for Prime Day, so if you're after more steals, look no further than our Amazon Prime Day live blog.