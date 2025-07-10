I've found the best gaming headset Prime Day deals from under $40 — 9 headphones I'd grab right now
Boost your gaming audio and save while you're at it
As a gamer who cherishes crisp, detailed audio, I always have a pair of gaming headsets on my head for fine-tuned sound. But, they can be a pricey purchase, but Amazon Prime Day is taking some of the best on the market down a notch.
So far, I've spotted the Razer BlackShark V2 for just $36 at Amazon and the epic-sounding Sony Inzone H9 for $100 off. Even my favorite pair of SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 have dropped by $50!
You'll find that these are some of the best gaming headsets around, so getting a steep price drop on these headphones is a steal. And yes, many will work on your PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Looking to upgrade your audio while gaming? Good, as you'll save big with these Prime Day gaming headset deals.
Quick List
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- shop all gaming headset deals at Amazon
- Razer BlackShark V2: was $59 now $36
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1: was $59 now $39
- Razer Kraken V3 X: was $69 now $49
- HyperX Cloud III: was $99 now $69
- Logitech G535 Lightspeed: was $119 now $75
- Corsair Void v2: was $129 now $85
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149 now $99
- Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198
- Logitech G Astro A50: was $299 now $237
Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals
The Razer BlackShark V2 always presents value for gamers looking for comfy, excellent audio, but it's now down to an incredibly low price. It's a wired headset, meaning its compatible with whatever you can plug it into, but it also features 7.1 surround sound, 5mm drivers for fine-tuned audio and plush earcups that cacnels out background noise.
This affordable gaming headset just got more valuable, as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 have hit their record-low price. You'll get decent audio quality with the 40mm drivers, a sleek, comfortable design and simple wired connectivity for all platforms. For $39, it's hard to go wrong.
Now under $50, the Razer Kraken V3 X is an exceptional pair of gaming headphones that even feature Chroma RGB lighting to match your gaming setup. Expect brilliant 7.1 surround sound to know where enemies are, 40mm drivers for clear, rich audio, Razer's "Hyperclear" mic for less background noise being picked up and very comfy memory foam cushions.
If you don't mind being tethered to a cord, then this HyperX Cloud III gaming headset won't disappoint. It features HyperX's signature fantastic immersive sound with its 53mm drivers, spatial audio, comfortable memory foam and 10mm accurate mic. The wireless option is also at a discount, but prepare to pay more.
HyperX Cloud III (wireless): was $149 now $118
While not the cheapest they've been, this is still an incredibly low price for the Logitech G525 Lightspeed at $45 off. It supports all major platforms, comes in a sleek, lightweight design, offers 33 hours of battery life and offers 40mm drivers for crisp audio no matter what game you're playing.
I have yet to test these out myself, but considering customer reviews state they're "well worth the value," and that it's now down to $85, the Corsair Void v2 looks to be a worthy grab as a wireless gaming headset. It features a 2.4Ghz wireless connection, up to 70 hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and dual wireless support between gaming platforms. Oh, and an omni-firectional mic for good measure.
It tops our best gaming headsets for good reason, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is now down to just $99. This one's designed for Xbox, but it can still be used for other platforms. There's 360° spatial audio, outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours, extremely comfortable memory foam and even over 100 audio presets for games. It's a steal at this price.
What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $101 on this peripheral, which complements the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black-and-white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design.
Ready for premium sound and comfort? The Logitech G Astro A50 headphones are now over $50 off if you grab the white model. This headset can connect to 3 systems at once, and all you need is to tap the switch to change platforms! You're also getting a 24-hour battery, audio mixing via the app, 40mm drivers for superb, detailed sound and, of course, a lightspeed wireless connection via 2.4Ghz or Bluetooth.
There's more than just gamer-ready audio on sale for Prime Day, so if you're after more steals, look no further than our Amazon Prime Day live blog.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.