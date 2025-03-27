I can't wait to get my hands on these Nintendo Switch 2 games
These are the rumored Switch 2 games I must play
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed with small snippets of official information from Nintendo. That will change soon, as Nintendo is slated to spill the beans on the console in just a few short days.
Along with the hardware, we expect Nintendo to clue us in on the games we'll be able to play on the hybrid game console.
For now, we can only speculate based on the rumors and games we hope will come to the Switch 2. Which potential releases am I most excited to get our hands on? Here are my most anticipated Switch 2 games (also check out my colleague's list of Switch 2 games expected at launch).
Expected Switch 2 games
With the Switch 2 being a Nintendo console, we expect plenty of the usual suspects to hit the platform. A new Mario, Zelda, Mario Kart and the rest of the staples will surely come to the console at some point (not all will be launch games, but over the console's lifetime, we'll see them at least once).
Which games are already confirmed for the Switch 2? The list is short, with a new Mario Kart (presumably called Mario Kart 9) leading the list of Nintendo-announced games (shown in the console's official reveal video). Other confirmed games include Yooka-Replayee and a monster collection game called Synth Beasts.
And that's it. Nintendo will surely announce other games during the Switch 2 reveal, but we can only definitively say these three games are on the way.
Rumored Switch 2 games
Here's a complete list of every game rumored to come to the Switch 2:
First party games
- The Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster
- New 3D Mario game
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Sparks of Hope
- New Super Smash Bros. Game
- New Star Fox
- Pokemon Gen 10
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Rumored third-party games
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Astral Chain 2
- Diablo 4
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 25
- Elden Ring
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Final Fantasy IX Remake
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel Rivals
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- No Man’s Sky
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Sea of Thieves
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
- Tekken 8
- The Division
Most anticipated Switch 2 games
The list above makes it easy to see plenty of games to be excited about. Admittedly, the games I'm most excited about generally revolve around the first-party Nintendo releases, as most of the third-party games are already available on other platforms.
If I had to pick the one rumored game I'm most excited about, it would have to be a new 3D Mario game. Mario Odyssey was one of the best games in the long and storied history of Mario games, and it's been long enough since a 3D Mario game that I'm more than ready to platform and collect my way through a fresh game.
I'm also excited to play a new Super Smash Bros game. For value, it's hard to beat what Smash brings to the table — nearly infinite replay value is tucked into the games. Whether you want a game to play with the younger members of the family or one you can sink your teeth into and master, Smash Bros has you covered.
For third-party games, I think I'm ready to start Diablo IV again on a portable device. I originally played through the demon-slashing ARPG on Xbox Series X, so taking it on the road sounds like a fun experience. And with Blizzard's seasonal model, there will be new stuff to play when it comes to the Switch 2 (if it actually does).
The Division is one of my guilty pleasures. While the rumors haven't specified what Division game we'll get on the Switch 2, the looter shooter seems perfect for switching back and forth between the dock and portable modes offered by the Switch 2.
Switch 2 backward compatibility
Thankfully, the Nintendo Switch 2 plays original Switch games. It doesn't play all of them, but as long as most of the library is supported, there will be plenty to play on the console day one.
During the reveal, Nintendo had a note that read: "Plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as Nintendo Switch games." That sounds wonderful, but there is some fine print that follows: "Nintendo Switch 2 plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date."
So while some games won't be playable (perhaps those that require additional accessories like Ring Fit), it's good to know physical and digital games will work on Nintendo's new console.
