New 3D Mario and Legend of Zelda remake allegedly tipped for the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo finally revealed the Switch 2, but the unveiling was more of a tease that left us with plenty of questions. What does the mysterious "C" button do? Is the Joy-Con actually a mouse? And what games are coming to the new handheld/console hybrid?

Focusing on the last question, the only game we know for sure is coming is a new iteration of Mario Kart which may allow for up to 24 players. Based on some deep screencap analysis, the game may have players hunting for fuel during the races. However, a Nintendo eShop gift card listing from tech retailer Newegg may have revealed at least two games that are coming this year.

Spotted by user Stealth40k on X (formerly Twitter), the gift card listing lists several Switch games we already know about, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. The listing also mentions a "new Mario Kart," a "new 3D Mario" and "Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster" in its 2025 games list.

If you go to the listing now, you'll notice that all three "new" titles have been removed. We can't say for certain what happened, but perhaps someone at Nintendo contacted Newegg, or someone at Newegg realized their mistake. Of course, that's just speculation on our part.

These rumored games don't sound surprising. After all, it wouldn't be a Nintendo console without a new 3D Mario platformer. Super Mario Odyssey launched with the original Switch and remains one of the best Mario games on that console (that isn't an RPG remaster). Hopefully, something as fun as Odyssey is in the works at Nintendo.

A new Zelda game isn't surprising either. However, a remaster or remake is. The last Zelda remake was the gorgeous Switch version of Link's Awakening in 2019. We saw speculation that the supposed new Zelda game might be a Breath of the Wild remaster to take advantage of the more powerful tech in the Switch 2. Personally, I lean toward Twilight Princess or Windwaker. Though a graphically remastered Ocarina of Time in the style of Breath of the Wild would be awesome.

If I had to speculate, this might be guesswork on the part of someone on Newegg who just assumed that these titles are coming to Switch 2 at some point this year. But as I said, that's just speculation.

