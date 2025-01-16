Nintendo Switch 2 unveiled in official video — here's what we know

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed in a video posted online by Nintendo today, January 16, following months of rumors and leaks. The console's reveal has been hinted at aggressively for days and we finally have our first look at the next generation of Nintendo hardware.

As expected, the Switch 2 doesn't deviate heavily from the formula that made its predecessor one of the most successful consoles of all time. The dockable handheld format is what Nintendo pioneered with the original Switch and the Japanese company is sticking with it.

Little more is known at this point beyond the official video Nintendo has posted, but be sure to check our our Nintendo Switch live blog for rolling coverage (and reaction to) today's announcement.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo Switch 2: What's changed?

The main things we can discern from this video are in line with the multitude of leaks we've seen up to this point. There's a larger screen, a better kickstand that cuts across the entire back of the device and bigger, better Joy-Cons that attach magnetically to the console.

The overall look of the console seems more premium with an all-black aesthetic accented with red and blue on the Joy-Cons.

The new square button under the Home button was also accurately predicted by the leaks and is clearly visible in the video — but its purpose remains a mystery. The only game actually shown during the video is Mario Kart, but Nintendo acknowledges at the end the Switch 2 will be able to play both physical and digital games from the original Nintendo Switch.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo ended the video by stating that more details will be shared on the Nintendo website "at a later date" and that it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Switch 2 on February 4.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully that will give us confirmation of the specs inside the machine, as well as pricing and release date information.