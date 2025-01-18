I was going to skip Nintendo Switch 2 because of Steam Deck — but now I’m buying day one

I’ve been wishing for the Nintendo Switch 2 for a long time. As a day-one adopter of the original Nintendo Switch, I’ve loved the hybrid home console/handheld for pretty much its entire lifecycle. But, last November when I finally got my hands on a Steam Deck OLED, my enthusiasm for a next-generation Nintendo Switch started to slowly ebb away.

After all, the Steam Deck essentially was the more powerful Switch I’d been craving all this time, and after I was able to blast through some of my personal favorites like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Lies of P and Elden Ring on my Steam Deck, my desire for blockbuster gaming on the go was more than satisfied. As Nintendo Switch 2 rumors started to ramp up late last year, I was intrigued but figured I could take a wait-and-see approach this time.

I told myself I didn’t need a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch and could hold off until the (expected) hardware revision later down the line to upgrade my (still functioning) original Switch. Frankly, who was I kidding, barely even a few seconds into the two-minute Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer, and I was 100% sold. And I would have locked in my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order immediately, but they’re not quite live yet (I did however “register my interest” already).

Snap to attention

Over the past few months, my Nintendo Switch has been heavily neglected in favor of the Steam Deck OLED, so perhaps in that time, I’d slightly forgotten just how darn satisfying the Switch is from a design standpoint. Yes, I do think the first-generation Switch has a slightly flimsy feel, but the versatility of the console and the Joy-Cons controllers are unmatched and still highly novel.

When the Switch 2 reveal video reminded me of the Joy-Con functionality it instantly took me back to the many times I’ve broken out the Switch on my travels and ended up playing multiplayer games with companions with just a single Joy-Con each. That’s a feature that no other handheld on the market offers and it makes the Nintendo Switch a very unique and valuable device.

Plus, the ease of switching between playing in handheld mode and a TV via the dock shouldn’t be ignored. I primarily play my Nintendo Switch on the go (when I’m at home I prefer to game on my PS5 Pro), but it’s delightful to be able to jam my Switch into its dock and continue a session of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom seamlessly. Of course, you can also replicate this feature on Steam Deck via the device’s official dock, so it's not exclusive.

Overall, the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal showcased an upgraded Switch console and nothing more, and while I thought my personal desire for such a device had waned, actually seeing it in action (albeit briefly) has reignited my interest. Plus, I shouldn’t forget as a lover of new tech, my resolve is pretty weak, and whenever a new console is showcased, I’m most definitely an easy mark.

Bringing the big guns

While the Steam Deck OLED lets me play some of the best modern games anywhere I want (and I do, and always will, love it for that), there are some games it simply cannot play, namely Nintendo exclusives. You'd be a fool to discount the appeal of Nintendo’s stable of iconic gaming franchises.

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal only teases a single title, a brand new Mario Kart game, but that’s a series I’ve been playing almost my entire life, and it’s enough to sell me the Switch 2. Am I going to pay potentially $399 (the Switch 2's rumored price tag) if Mario Kart is the only launch game that appeals to me? Yup.

I’m not discounting the many Nintendo first-party exclusives that are sure to follow across the Switch 2’s own lifecycle either. I’ve been waiting for a new 3D Mario game since blasting through Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, and if Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom prove to be the first two chapters in a trilogy, then I’ll be seriously thrilled to conclude the adventure on Switch 2.

I suspect that Steam Deck will be my handheld of choice for playing cross-platform games in the future but Nintendo Switch 2 is guaranteed to offer a load of high-quality experiences you can’t get anywhere else, and that’s a proposition I’m unable to pass up. Expect to see me right at the front of the Mario Kart grid when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches sometime in 2025.

Shut up and take my money

If I’m taking away one thing from the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal it’s that there’s clearly room in my affections for two gaming handhelds. I cannot see the Steam Deck OLED being replaced anytime soon — I’ve only had it a couple of months but it’s among the best gaming devices I’ve ever used — but it’s now very apparent I was prepared to write off my interest in Switch 2 prematurely.

When the inevitable Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order rush begins later this year, I already know I'll be in the thick of things trying to secure my launch day unit. Who was I kidding pretending I was going to skip Nintendo Switch 2 anyway, all it took to sell me on the next-generation console was a two-minute teaser.