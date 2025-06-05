Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress — 4 of us have played it and here’s what we think so far

Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and while a lot of people are busy unboxing their pre-orders, the review embargo just lifted today. That means we can start to share our early thoughts — helping those who waited make the right choice for them.

In total, four of us have gotten our hands on a Switch 2 so far, and we're all playing right now to deliver a full review soon! But in the meantime, we can give your our impressions in-progress and answer some of your burning questions.

So I've asked all the lucky Nintendo Switch 2 owners for their thoughts, and we'll keep updating this with new discoveries and opinions as we go.

Even better on the big screen

Anthony Spadafora Managing Editor, Security and Home Office

After going hands-on with the Switch 2 at a Nintendo event back in April, pre-ordering the new console was a no-brainer for me, especially as there are plenty of Switch 1 games that will hopefully really shine on its powerful new hardware.

At the same time, being able to play in docked mode on a 4K monitor would likely look a whole lot better than the blurry images I get when doing so with the original Switch.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Following a few hours of waiting outside my local Best Buy, I had a Switch 2 in hand and was ready to test this out. While I transferred my games and save data to the console, I got the new dock in place and hooked everything up. I immediately noticed a major difference in image quality thanks to the Switch 2’s higher resolution and the addition of HDR really made the console’s more colorful new UI pop on the big screen.

Even though the Switch 2 is a brand new console, it has a familiar yet novel feeling to it. I knew how most things worked but with others — like Mouse Mode — I eagerly read through Nintendo’s on-screen tutorials. This is the same with handheld mode as you immediately know you’re holding a Switch console, though its larger size does make the Switch 2 feel much more comfortable in hand.



As for playing Mario Kart World and the Switch 2’s other launch games from the comfort of my own home, I still haven’t gotten that far due to the abysmal download speeds I’ve been experiencing so far. Good thing the new dock has an Ethernet port though.

I love it, but Nintendo frustrates me

Jason England Managing Editor, Computing

Confession: I didn't pre-order a Switch 2. I did get to go hands-on for a couple hours (alongside going along to my local retail store to hog the demo machine), and just as I expected, it's a lot of fun to use.

The larger build feels better in the hand, the buttons and joysticks have a nicer, more tactile feel to it; the screen is bright and colorful and Mario Kart World would for sure be my next addiction.

...so why am I holding off? Part of me is thinking about Black Friday (got to save those pennies), but I'm rather annoyed by how I can't use that top USB-C port to use my AR glasses.

(Image credit: Future)

Ever since using them with my Steam Deck, it's been the only way I've played. My neck thanks me for not craning over and looking at a screen, and for some odd reason, Nintendo has chosen not to support the DisplayPort protocol needed to run them.

In a different world where I could've plugged my Viture Pro XR glasses in here, this would've been a day one buy. But we are where we are, and I'm frustrated by the big N's decision here.

My Switch 2 experience: Setting up is so simple

Tony Polanco Senior Computing Writer

Setting up a brand-new Nintendo console is always easy, and that remains true for the Nintendo Switch 2. At a minimum, all you’ll need is a Nintendo Switch 2 and a reliable internet connection. You can either start fresh without transferring data from an old Switch or transfer your data to get you started faster.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Regardless of which method you choose, you’ll be up and running in less than five minutes. That gives you more time to play Mario Kart World and all the other awesome Switch 2 launch games. Thanks for making the setup process easy, Nintendo!

The new display shines

Ryan Epps Staff Writer

Out of the box, the Nintendo Switch 2 feels fresh and premium. It has a large 7.9-inch 120Hz display, Joy-Cons that magnetically attach to the system, and an improved stand offering various viewing angles.

The screen looks impeccable thanks to its VRR and HDR support, which makes games look awesome in handheld mode.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I got the Mario Kart World bundle since I wanted a game to play instantly. Right now, there aren’t a lot of games to play, so I think everyone should get this bundle, if possible. The Switch 2’s enhancements are great, but they won’t mean much if the software is limited.