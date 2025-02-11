Nintendo Switch 2 pricing possibly leaked by Costco employee — here's how much it could cost

At the moment, all things Nintendo Switch 2 are in a holding pattern. While Nintendo has made the console official, it hasn't spilled the beans on details for the upcoming dockable handheld, leaving us to wonder what the company has up its sleeve regarding pricing and specs.

A new leak from Famiboards might have revealed the console's price, though it comes from a relatively sketchy source. A Costco employee in Canada posted a placeholder price card that shows the console priced at CAD$499.99.

Before you panic about a $500 price tag, remember that's Canadian Dollars. After converting to USD, that number drops dramatically to $348.58.

That's cheaper than the early rumored Switch 2 price of $399, though it's possible that we could still see the console launched at USD$399 in the U.S. and CAD$499 in Canada, as price parity between different regions can sometimes vary.

The original Switch sells for CAD$399 and the OLED model goes for CAD$449, so this price actually makes sense, as Nintendo will need to charge more for the new Switch, but it won't want to stray too far from the original.

It's also entirely possible that the alleged Costco employee faked this price card to confuse everyone. If not, Costco could have printed out a placeholder with its best guess for the Switch 2 price, which might be inaccurate but not due to malice. The misspelling of "Place" as "Palce" certainly doesn't instill any confidence in this being real, though.

If Nintendo launches the Switch 2 in the U.S. at $350, the company might have an even harder time keeping up with the demand we initially suspended. That's a shockingly affordable price for a brand-new console.

