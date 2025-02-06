Switch 2 launch event — here’s the date and time of Nintendo Direct
Nice and early
During the Nintendo Switch 2 teaser in January, the gaming company also said we would get more information in the next Nintendo Direct, which was vaguely placed in April.
Now we have a a time and date for the event: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, starting 9 AM Eastern, 6 AM Pacific and 2 PM UK time. Nice and early.
Nintendo has stated that this Direct will reveal more technical specifications of the new console in a "closer look" at the Switch 2.
The January teaser gave us a glimpse of Mario Kart 9, teased using the overhauled Joy-Cons as a mouse and showed off the Switch 2's updated form factor.
There remain a number of questions regarding the sequel console, like what the mysterious 'C' button is, the Joy-Con, a mouse and what are the new USB-C ports used for.
Presumably, Nintendo will also reveal more new launch games the Switch 2. Unsurprisingly, a new 3D Mario and a Legend of Zelda remake are rumored to be on that list.
That list could also include games from accessory maker and publisher Nacon, who revealed that it has games ready for the Switch 2. The company also potentially revealed a launch window for the Switch 2 between June and September of this year.
While we don't know the pricing, Nintendo recently confirmed in an earnings call that it is looking at affordability with the new console. A retailer leak from last month posited a price of around $399 in the United States.
However, with Trump's ongoing tariff war with seemingly every country in existence, it's unclear how that might affect the actual price, especially since many parts and manufacturing will most likely be done through China, the current administration's personal bugaboo.
