Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Liverpool live stream sees the Reds travel to West London on Saturday in a bid to secure all three points and remain at the top of the Premier League table

► Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After suffering just a second league defeat of the season two weeks ago, Liverpool struggled at times against relegation-threatened Burnley but still had enough firepower to secure all three points. The Reds were far from their free-flowing best but secured a vital win and have now received a timely boost after Mo Salah returned to training following his stint at the African Cup of Nations. The Egyptian suffered a hamstring injury at the tournament and may not be fit enough to start but may well make the bench.

While Liverpool are chasing the title, Brentford are hoping to continue their march away from the danger zone after picking up two wins in their last four games. The Bees have vastly improved in recent weeks and have been helped by the return of star striker Ivan Toney, who has scored three goals in four games since he returned from his lengthy ban. Manager Thomas Frank will hope the forward can continue this rich vein of form if they are to cause an upset at the Gtech Community Stadium.

How to watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

How to watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services

How to watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN

How to watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account

How to watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services