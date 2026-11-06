‘Stranger Things’ quiz: From Eleven to Hawkins and the Upside Down, how much do you remember?

With Stranger Things Day now here, it's time to find out whether you've been paying attention to every twist, turn and trip to the Upside Down. Netflix's hit sci-fi series has given us five seasons of unforgettable characters, terrifying monsters and plenty of mysteries to pick apart. And even after the finale, fans haven't stopped searching for answers.

Remember Conformity Gate, the viral fan theory that claimed the ending was an illusion created by Vecna and that a secret ninth episode was waiting to drop? Sadly for anyone holding out hope, that surprise episode never arrived. But that hasn't stopped the theories, Easter egg hunting and debates about what really happened in Hawkins. So, how well do you remember Eleven, Vecna, the Hawkins gang and everything in between? Take our Netflix quiz and see if you can get every question right.

If you’re still in the mood for a challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their iconic '80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.

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