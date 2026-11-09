New 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer tipped to 'break the internet' as Marvel releases FAQ to bring you up to speed

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailers had the internet buzzing, but the upcoming one will reportedly “break the internet.’' That’s according to industry insider James Mack (via Bam, Smack, Pow!), who made the claim on X — with said post featuring a clip from the original 2012 Avengers movie.

Aside from the short teaser trailers featuring Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Thor, the first official trailer focused on Thor gathering heroes to stop Doctor Doom's machinations, as he hatches a plan that could destroy the existing Marvel Universe. The second trailer showcased more of the iconic Marvel villain battling with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

okay, guys, the final Avengers Doomsday trailer is going to break the internet https://t.co/lGYgeVqNDzNovember 8, 2026

The trailers were plenty exciting, but they have still been relatively vague about what is really happening. This new trailer could blow the lid off and reveal more yet-to-be-announced heroes who will feature in the film. If you recall that infamous video showing a huge row of chairs with actors' names on them, it could be anyone.

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So, what could break the internet? Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still fresh in folks’ minds, we could see Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield — aka the two previous Spider-Man actors — appear. And even without Spidey's latest blockbuster movie breaking box office records, having either of those two characters appear would certainly get people talking.

Obviously, that’s just speculation on my part, as it’s anyone’s guess what will be in this trailer. Heck, there might not be anything internet-breaking in it! I suppose we’ll have to wait and see. Even if Marvel Studios doesn’t release a new Doomsday trailer in the coming days, the company surely will drop something new before the film’s December 19 release date.

In other news, Marvel’s website has posted an official Doomsday FAQ that does a pretty thorough job of preparing folks for what’s sure to be one of the year’s biggest movie events. Be sure to check it out if you want a refresher or if you’re jumping into "Avengers: Doomsday" fresh.

Alternatively, if you think you know "Avengers" pretty well already, play our Marvel below quiz to test your knowledge.

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