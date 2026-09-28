15 Home Depot deals worth shopping before October Prime Day: up to 50% off home decor, Halloween decorations and grills
Home Depot's early sales take on Prime Big Deal Days
The next big sales event to look forward to is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — basically an extra Prime Day held in October. But Home Depot is beating Amazon to the punch with some great savings.
We're right in the middle of Home Depot's bath event, where you'll find up to 40% off vanities, showers, toilets and bath furniture. It's also a great time to scoop up deals to get your outdoor space fall-ready, with 20% off select outdoor power equipment.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage.
Quick Links (The Home Depot)
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Smart home: up to 40% off
- Patio furniture: up to 50% off
- Outdoor grills: deals from $99
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- T-Mobile: iPhone 18 Pro for free w/ unlimited
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Adidas: deals from $6 @ Amazon
- Amazon: up to 50% off Sony, Blink, Apple
- Skechers: deals from $16 @ Amazon
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Crate & Barrel: up to 60% off home decor
- Ninja: appliances from $69 @ Amazon
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- We Made Too Much: top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
Outdoor decor
Now that summer is over, darker evenings abound. This patio umbrella is perfect to extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space through the year, since it'll light up and keep a cozy vibe for as long as you need it.
Read moreRead less▼
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
Read moreRead less▼
This set will make you yard the perfect cozy dining spot. You get two chairs, a table and matching pillows, all for less than $200. Shoppers like this set for its quick and easy assembly, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Keep your outdoor space toasty with this fire pit table! It's super stylish with a rattan embossed pattern, and runs on propane gas. When you're not using the fire, you can pop the lid on and use it as a table to store snacks and drinks.
Read moreRead less▼
It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks.
Read moreRead less▼
Outdoor cooking
Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.
Read moreRead less▼
Weber makes some of the best grills we've tested and I'm confident this one is a great buy with this discount. It's easy to use and clean, has a built-in thermometer to keep an eye on the internal temperature and has two Boost Burners for powerful, effective cooking performance.
Read moreRead less▼
The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.
Read moreRead less▼
Halloween Decor
What do spooky Halloween skeletons do the rest of the year? This one hits up the beach. This table decor will bring some "summerween" vibes to your holiday decorations.
Read moreRead less▼
Not only does this scary spider stand at 6', it also lights up. It's weather resistant and quick to blow up, making it extremely easy to add to your outdoor Halloween decor.
Read moreRead less▼
Home Depot's 6.5-ft animated Ultra Skelly now comes in at under $200! Through the app, you can control the skeleton with movements and pre-recorded sounds — or talk straight to your guests through the speaker and scare them live! The LCD eyes even move and blink.
Read moreRead less▼
At almost 100 inches high, this is one impressive Halloween decoration, and it's now on sale with 20% off. There are four glowing pumpkin faces stacked up, held by a sturdy metal pole.
Read moreRead less▼
Tools
Leaf Blowers: up to $200 off @ Home Depot
Fall is here and that means leaves are going to be everywhere! Grab a leaf blower before that becomes an issue with this sale at Home Depot.
Read moreRead less▼
Now that temperatures are dropping, you may need a little extra warmth while you're out doing yardwork. This heated vest includes 4 carbon fiber heating elements to keep you cozy and works for up to 10 hours on a charge.
Read moreRead less▼
An high-performance combo kit featuring a brushless compact drill, hex impact driver, multi-tool, impact wrench, brushless grinder, circular saw and more. It also comes with two batteries. At half price — now that's an incredible deal.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.