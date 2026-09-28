15 Home Depot deals worth shopping before October Prime Day: up to 50% off home decor, Halloween decorations and grills

The next big sales event to look forward to is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — basically an extra Prime Day held in October. But Home Depot is beating Amazon to the punch with some great savings.

We're right in the middle of Home Depot's bath event, where you'll find up to 40% off vanities, showers, toilets and bath furniture. It's also a great time to scoop up deals to get your outdoor space fall-ready, with 20% off select outdoor power equipment.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage.

Outdoor decor

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $107 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability. Read more Read less ▼

Juskys 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set All-Weather Sofa Set: was $558 now $383 at The Home Depot It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor cooking

Weber Genesis E-415 Natural Gas Grill: was $1,349 now $1,249 at The Home Depot The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Decor

Leaf Blowers: up to $200 off @ Home Depot

Fall is here and that means leaves are going to be everywhere! Grab a leaf blower before that becomes an issue with this sale at Home Depot. Read more Read less ▼