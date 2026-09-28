Severe weather warning: 15 winter storm essentials you shouldn't wait to buy
Stay prepared with this selection of storm essentials
As you've probably seen on the news by now, there's a major storm set to impact almost every part of the United States.
With heavy rains and strong winds forecast, it's a good time to get prepared by picking up a few essentials. In situations like this it's possible that heat, light, and electricity might go down, so it pays to be ready for such eventualities.
In this article I've pulled together a list of useful tools and supplies that will help you feel more secure if things get rough. Obviously, you'll need to factor in shipping times, so if you're concerned that the products won't reach you in time then this list can also serve as a handy guide for what to pick up from your local stores.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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