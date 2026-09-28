5 best dehumidifier deals to dry out after a storm — up to 20% off my top picks

With the U.S. hit by two weather systems on opposite ends of the country, nearly every part of the country has been affected. The coastal Nor'easter in the East and Hurricane Nolo in the Pacific have left the country with coastal flooding, high winds and power outages.

During extreme weather events—whether coastal storms, heavy rainfall, or severe tropical activity—high humidity rises dramatically, along with the risk of dampness and mold from flooding. A dehumidifier helps reduce risk by pulling moisture from the air and protecting your indoor environment and infrastructure.

To help protect your home from high moisture levels caused by severe weather, I’ve selected 5 of the best dehumidifiers deals, including the top pick in our buying guide.

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Best dehumidifier deals

Top Pick GoveeLife 50 Pint Dehumidifier : was $299 now $249 at Amazon The GoveeLife 50 Pint Dehumidifier has a large capacity and can handle spaces up to 4,500 square feet. What's more, we found it very quick at removing moisture from the air. While it is exceptionally good at its core function, the integration with Google Assistant and Alexa puts it over the top. We gave this humidifier 4/5 stars in our review. Read more Read less ▼

Midea Cube 50 Pint Dehumidifier with Pump: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Midea’s smaller 20-pint dehumidifier is featured in our best dehumidifier guide as the best budget option, but this larger version offers 30 pints of extra capacity and covers 4,500 square feet. What else do you get? It has a drain hose, is Wi-Fi enabled, and works with Alexa. Plus, its quiet operation makes it suitable for use in any area of your home, including your bedroom. Read more Read less ▼

AEOCKY Dehumidifier: was $279 now $249 at Amazon This Aeocky 105-pint dehumidifier can handle spaces up to 5,500 square feet. It features automatic humidity detection and control and is designed for high airflow and low noise. Reviewers say it is a high-quality machine that’s super quiet and very easy to use. Read more Read less ▼

WayKar 120 Pint Dehumidifier: was $305 now $245 at Amazon WayKar's large-capacity dehumidifier can remove up to 120 pints of moisture per day and cover up to 6,000 square feet. With digital touch controls, you can adjust the humidity to 30-80%, set a 24-hour timer, select auto-defrost, and auto-restart after power outages. Read more Read less ▼