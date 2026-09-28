5 best dehumidifier deals to dry out after a storm — up to 20% off my top picks
Save your home from mold and damp
With the U.S. hit by two weather systems on opposite ends of the country, nearly every part of the country has been affected. The coastal Nor'easter in the East and Hurricane Nolo in the Pacific have left the country with coastal flooding, high winds and power outages.
During extreme weather events—whether coastal storms, heavy rainfall, or severe tropical activity—high humidity rises dramatically, along with the risk of dampness and mold from flooding. A dehumidifier helps reduce risk by pulling moisture from the air and protecting your indoor environment and infrastructure.
To help protect your home from high moisture levels caused by severe weather, I’ve selected 5 of the best dehumidifiers deals, including the top pick in our buying guide.
Quick Links
- GoveeLife 50 Pint Dehumidifier: was $299 now $249
- Midea Cube 50 Pint Dehumidifier with Pump: was $299 now $249
- AEOCKY Dehumidifier: was $279 now $249
- Waykar 120 Pint Dehumidifier: was $305 now $245
- Dreo Smart Dehumidifier 733S: was $279 now $189
Best dehumidifier deals
The GoveeLife 50 Pint Dehumidifier has a large capacity and can handle spaces up to 4,500 square feet. What's more, we found it very quick at removing moisture from the air. While it is exceptionally good at its core function, the integration with Google Assistant and Alexa puts it over the top. We gave this humidifier 4/5 stars in our review.
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Midea’s smaller 20-pint dehumidifier is featured in our best dehumidifier guide as the best budget option, but this larger version offers 30 pints of extra capacity and covers 4,500 square feet. What else do you get? It has a drain hose, is Wi-Fi enabled, and works with Alexa. Plus, its quiet operation makes it suitable for use in any area of your home, including your bedroom.
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This Aeocky 105-pint dehumidifier can handle spaces up to 5,500 square feet. It features automatic humidity detection and control and is designed for high airflow and low noise. Reviewers say it is a high-quality machine that’s super quiet and very easy to use.
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WayKar's large-capacity dehumidifier can remove up to 120 pints of moisture per day and cover up to 6,000 square feet. With digital touch controls, you can adjust the humidity to 30-80%, set a 24-hour timer, select auto-defrost, and auto-restart after power outages.
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Dreo's Smart dehumidifier is designed for larger spaces, such as basements and garages and covers 2,000 square feet. It can remove up to 73 pints of moisture per day, and Dreo claims it uses 30% less energy than standard models. It's also ultra-quiet, running at 41 dB, making it ideal for workspaces and bedrooms. Connect it to the Dreo app to monitor it in real-time and to adjust the humidity level.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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