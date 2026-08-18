What to watch tonight: 32 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more (Aug. 18)
Plus, our top streaming picks for those who don't want to endlessly scroll
When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.
I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.
So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 18), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out this new Netflix thriller that will live rent-free in your head.
Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.
Top shows and movies to stream tonight
'Toy Story 5' (2026) (PVOD)
Genre: Animated comedy-drama movie
What it's about: The latest "Toy Story" movie centers on Bonnie (Scarlett Spears). She is struggling to make friends until she gets her first tablet (Greta Lee). Her toys, including Jessie (Joan Cusack), Buzz (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks), are concerned that Bonnie isn't making the right friends. They're also worried that devices are pushing away toys for good.
Why you should watch it: You'd be forgiven for thinking we didn't need another "Toy Story" movie. But I praised the sequel in my "Toy Story 5" review. It tells a fresh story and isn't afraid to shift from Woody and Buzz to new main characters. It even gives the kids who play with the toys more screen time than ever, another surprising yet refreshing choice.
Buy or rent "Toy Story 5" on Amazon now
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'Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour' (Netflix)
Genre: Stand-up comedy special
What it's about: In "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour," the stand-up delivers a fresh, new hour-long special. She discusses the struggles of life in your mid-30s, including "hangxiety," as well as what it's like dating a literal "Chad."
Why you should watch it: Cook has done specials on Hulu and YouTube in the past. But this will be her first for Netflix. If you're looking for a new comedian to get into, this special is worth a look.
Stream "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour" on Netflix now
"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks" (HBO Max)
Genre: Sports docuseries
What's it about? "Hard Knocks" takes you behind the scenes of an NFL franchise. Each season, HBO picks a new team to examine in the lead-up to Week 1, and this year, it's the reigning champion: the Seattle Seahawks. Are you ready for some football?
Why you should watch it: "Hard Knocks" is one of the best sports docuseries year after year. It sets the gold standard. This year is special, though. It's the first season to feature the Super Bowl champion since 2001, the very first year of "Hard Knocks."
Stream "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks" on HBO Max now
Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Aug 18
Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:
NETFLIX
- "Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour"
- "Take a Hike!"
- "On the Road" season 1
- "Seal Team" seasons 1-7
PARAMOUNT+
- "Dana White's Contender Series" season 10, 7 p.m. ET (new episode)
HBO MAX
- "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks" (new episode)
- Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET
HULU
- "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" (new episode)
- 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup
DISNEY+
- "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" (new episode)
- 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup
PEACOCK
- "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" season 3 finale (Bravo)
- MLB - Giants vs. Guardians, 6:40 p.m. ET
- MLB - Athletics vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
- MLB - Game of the Day #142
- "PFT Live"
- "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"
- "The Dan Patrick Show"
- "TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1
- "TODAY"
- "Nightly News with Tom Llamas"
- "Noticias Telemundo"
- "Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"
- "Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"
- "Access Hollywood" season 30
- "The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13
- "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13
- "Watch What Happens Live" season 22
SCREAMBOX
- "Yellow Eyes" (2026)
STREAMING MOVIES TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)
- "Horsegirls" (2026)
- "Romería" (2026)
- "Rose of Nevada" (2026)
- "Toy Story 5" (2026)
- "Yellow Eyes" (2026)
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Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
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