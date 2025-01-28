How to watch 'Brian and Maggie' online – stream Margaret Thatcher drama from anywhere

The original working title for this two-part dramatization of the famous 1989 interview between Brian Walden and Margaret Thatcher was "Brian and Margaret" but "Brian and Maggie" does a better job of reflecting the cordial relationship between the former Labour MP-turned-journalist and the then Conservative Prime Minister. Until, that is, they both faced-off for this final time and Thatcher's hold on power received a fatal push.

Read on for how to watch "Brian and Maggie" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'Brian and Maggie' - Date, time, channels ► U.K. date and time: "Brian and Maggie" premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) with part two on Thursday, January 30 at the same time.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

In truth, the so-called 'Iron Lady' was already on rocky ground following the resignation of her Chancellor Nigel Lawson two days previously (he objected to her taking counter-advice from her economics adviser, Prof. Alan Walters, from outside the cabinet) but the opportunity to go on television with her favourite interviewer, Brian Walden, and attempt to restore her authority was irresistible.

By this point, however, Walden had become less convinced of Thatcher's infallibility and although his admiration - and perhaps even sexual chemistry between the two - remained, he could not bring himself to hand her the televised lifeline she believed she was about to receive. Five weeks later her leadership was formerly challenged and she was subsequently turfed out. Brian and Maggie never spoke again.

Read on for where to watch "Brian and Maggie" online and from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'Brian and Maggie' free online

In the U.K., the first episode of "Brian and Maggie" will premiere on Wednesday, January 29 at 9 p.m. GMT and then be available to stream for free on Channel 4. The second and final episode airs the following day (Thursday, January 30) at the same time.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Brian and Maggie' online from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Brian and Maggie", the best VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "Brian and Maggie" online and for free.

Can I watch 'Brian and Maggie' online in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As yet, "Brian and Maggie" has not been picked up by any U.S. platform but if that changes we'll let you know here.

However, if you're in the States for work or on vacation you can watch the show via your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Brian and Maggie' online in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., no Canadian network has announced plans to pick up "Brian and Maggie".

However, if you are a Brit on holiday in the Great White North, you can still catch the show on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Brian and Maggie' online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no release date for "Brian and Maggie" in Australia as yet.

Meanwhile, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Brian and Maggie' online in New Zealand?

There is no release date for "Brian and Maggie" in New Zealand as yet.

However, if you are traveling away from the U.K. for whatever reason, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Brian and Maggie' cast

Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher

as Margaret Thatcher Steve Coogan (" The Reckoning ") as Brian Walden

as Brian Walden Emma Sidi as Sue Richardson

as Sue Richardson Ivan Kaye as Nigel Lawson

as Nigel Lawson Ross Armstrong as John Wakefield

as John Wakefield Karan Gill as Vinay Ahmed

'Brian and Maggie' episode guide

"Brian and Maggie" episode 1

After resigning as a Labour MP, Brian Walden is poached by LWT to front a heavyweight political programme dedicated to the long-form interview. His first guest: Leader of the Opposition Margaret Thatcher. An unlikely friendship develops. As Margaret becomes the first British female prime minister and her power increases, the traditional red lines of journalist and politician become blurred. Is Brian choosing friendship over integrity? Is Margaret sharing too much?

"Brian and Maggie" episode 2

All powerful after winning election after election, Margaret seems unstoppable. But her increasing unwillingness to listen or bend to her cabinet leads to trouble in the ranks. She turns to Brian to help promote her message. But Brian is also becoming less certain of her judgement. Further difficulty looms when respected Chancellor Nigel Lawson resigns, plunging Thatcher’s leadership into a crisis. Bad timing – she has an interview with Brian Walden in a couple of days. Never mind, she expects Brian can help her regain control of the narrative. After all, he’s a friend…isn’t he?

Brian and Maggie | Official Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

'Brian and Maggie' FAQ

Who wrote "Brian and Maggie"? The show is based the book "Why is This Lying Bastard Lying to Me?: Searching for the Truth on Political TV" by political editor and TV producer Rob Burley. British playwright and screenwriter James Graham is the man responsible for the screenplay. He has previously written "Sherwood", "Quiz" and "Brexit: The Uncivil War".

More from Tom's Guide