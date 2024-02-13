How to watch 'The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth' online now – live stream the Columbia disaster doc today

"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. The major three-part documentary will make for uncomfortable viewing at NASA, but you can watch all episodes FREE online from anywhere with a VPN.

Over three hours (and three episodes), "The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" tells the tragic story of the seven astronauts who perished when Space Shuttle Colombia, the oldest spacecraft in the shuttle fleet, broke up on re-entry in February 2003. It also explains how and why the tragedy took place.

This exhaustive, moving and shocking documentary brings the crew – David M. Brown, Rick D. Husband, Laurel B. Clark, Kalpana Chawla, Michael P. Anderson, William C. "Willie" McCool and Ilan Ramon – to life with footage from press interviews, pre-mission training and recordings made whilst they were in space for 16 days.

Interviews with family members bring home and underline the heartbreak that persists but interwoven between this touching commemoration is an examination of why the shuttle broke up – a stark human tragedy that led to major changes at NASA.

This doc has garnered a string of five-star reviews

Episode one of "The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" aired on BBC Two on Monday (Feb. 12) at at 9 p.m. GMT. Episodes two and three are on at the same time on Monday Feb. 19 and Monday Feb. 26 respectively.

However, you can watch all three episodes for FREE on BBC iPlayer right now.

How many missions had Columbia been on before February 2003? The Space Shuttle was the first reusable spacecraft and Columbia was the oldest in the shuttle fleet. Her first mission - STS-1 - was on April 12-14, 1981 and she orbited Earth 37 times before landing. The fateful, final mission - STS-107 - was the 28th.

"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" season 1 episode 1

As Nasa prepares Space Shuttle Columbia for its 28th mission, excitement and trepidation build amongst the astronauts and their families as they count down to launch. This programme hears from the seven astronauts - a mixture of veterans and rookies - and their families as they train for an awe-inspiring journey of a lifetime.

"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" season 1 episode 2

Nasa engineers analyse film footage of a piece of debris striking the shuttle Columbia 81 seconds after launch. What no-one yet knows is whether any serious damage has been done to the vehicle or the tiles which protect the vehicle against the intense heat of re-entry. But calls for photographs to be taken of the shuttle using satellites go unheeded. Meanwhile, in space, the crew continue their mission, unaware of any concerns inside Nasa.

"The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth" season 1 episode 3

Sixteen minutes from landing, mission control lose contact with the crew of Columbia. On the shuttle landing strip, families waiting to welcome their loved ones back home are swiftly ushered away. In the skies over Texas, locals hear a loud explosion, and debris strikes the ground in multiple locations.The fears of some Nasa engineers are coming true: Columbia is lost and there are no survivors. Following the disaster, Nasa comes under increasing pressure from the media to provide answers.