Steven Knight – the man who created the global phenomenon that is "Peaky Blinders" – is back with gritty drama "This Town", set in the early 1980s. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

'This Town', Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "This Town" streams on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. BST (1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT) on Sunday, March 31.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Say the words "This Town" to anybody who grew up in the 1980s and the rejoinder will always be "Is coming like a ghost town" – as The Specials hit single about urban deprivation had it.

Consequently, the title of "This Town" does much of the heavy lifting around this BBC six-parter about four young people and their extended families struggling to make in a tough environment, with ska music their salvation.

Rising star Levi Brown plays the protagonist, Dante Williams, alongside Michelle Dockery, known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in "Downton Abbey", and "Django" actor Nicholas Pinnock.

"This is a project very close to my heart," says Knight, the man behind the drama. "It’s a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry but I hope people from all over the world will relate to it."

Read on for where to watch "This Town" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'This Town' live streams for free

In the U.K., "This Town" will be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. BST on Sunday March 31, with the first episode airing on BBC One at 9 p.m BST the same day.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss this interview-with-a-difference? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'This Town' from abroad

How to watch 'This Town' from anywhere

There is every chance that other countries will soon pick up on "This Town" as they did with Steven Knight's "Peaky Blinders" but if you are a Brit abroad and can't wait a moment longer, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch the show.

Can I watch 'This Town' online in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The U.S. will no doubt soon pick up on "This Town" but until then, and if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation, you can stream all six episodes of the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

Can I watch 'This Town' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., Canada will no doubt soon pick up on "This Town" but until then, and if you are a Brit on work or vacation there, you can catch all six episodes of the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

Can I watch 'This Town' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the rest of the world, Australia will no doubt soon pick up on "This Town" but until then, and if you are a Brit on work or vacation Down Under, you can watch all six episodes on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'This Town' cast

Levi Brown as Dante Williams

Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams

Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn

Eve Austin as Jeannie

Michelle Dockery as Estella

Nicholas Pinnock as Deuce Williams

David Dawson as Robbie Carmen

Freya Parks as Fiona

Shyvonne Ahmmad as Matty

Geraldine James as Marie

Peter McDonald as Eamonn Quinn

John Heffernan as Commander Bentley

Stefan Asante-Boateng as Wire

Séainín Brennan as Mrs Porter

George Somner as Tyro

Where was 'This Town' filmed? On location in Birmingham, obviously, but also at a new studio hub in Digbeth established by Steven Knight. Filming also took place in Stoke-on-Trent (in the alleyways off Campbell Road, Birks Street and Fielding Street), Burslem (Church Square and Hall Street) ,Walsall and Coventry.

Will there be a second season? Almost certainly. Steven Knight wants to make four seasons, running up to the mid-Nineties. Who would bet against him?