How to watch 'Navalny' online for free – stream Oscar-winning doc now

"Navalny" – the Oscar-winning documentary – follows late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as he unravels a plot to poison him with a deadly nerve agent. The full movie, "Navalny: The Man Putin Couldn't Kill", is available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

'Navalny' date, TV channel, streaming info "Navalny" is available to watch on-demand on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

• FREE – BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. – Max

• Watch anywhere – Try ExpressVPN risk-free trial

Hailed by The Guardian as "one of the most jaw-dropping things you'll ever witness", "Navanly" is a shocking 93-minute documentary that takes viewers inside the world of Vladimir Putin’s greatest nemesis.

The movie chronicles Navalny's life as he recovers from an horrific 2020 plot to poison him by contaminating his underwear with novichok, a gruesome Soviet-era nerve agent.

Undeterred, the cameras roll as Navalny tricks his alleged FSB (Russian secret service) attackers into admitting the scheme – although President Putin has firmly denied any involvement.

Navalny continued to oppose Putin even after receiving a 19-year prison sentence for "extremism" in August 2023, just a few months after "Navalny" won Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

If you want to see Navalny's inspiring activism for yourself, here's how to watch "Navalny" online.

Watch 'Navalny' for free

Watch 'Navalny' online FREE in the U.K.

"Navalny" originally aired as part of the BBC's award-winning Storyville documentary strand. It is currently available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer right now, along with other brilliant documentaries including The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth. It's totally free to view, provided you have a TV license of course.

Watch 'Navalny' from anywhere

How to watch 'Navalny' from anywhere in the world

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can watch "Navalny" for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting the U.S. right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Navalny" for free, on catch-up.

Watch 'Navalny' by country

Where to watch 'Navalny' online in the U.S.

Americans can stream the Alexei Navalny documentary on Max right now. CNN and CNN International have announced they will air an 'encore' of the "Navalny" documentary on Saturday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Americans can watch Oscar-winning doc "Navalny" on Max.

If you're outside of the U.S., visiting the U.K., you can watch the "Navalny" online now by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can I watch 'Navalny' online in Australia?

Yes, "Navalny" is available to rent on Apple TV in Australia for AU$4.99.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "Navalny" for free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

What to know about Alexei Navalny

Who was Alexei Navalny? Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny ( was a Russian opposition leader, anti-corruption lawyer, activist and, during his latter years, a political prisoner. He led the Russia of the Future party and in 2021 was designated a Prisoner of Conscience by Amnesty International.

What happened to Alexei Navalny? When did he die? News of Alexai Navalny's death shocked the world on Friday, February 16 2024. Navalny, 47, reportedly died in the Polar Wolf Arctic Circle penal colony where he was servicing a 19-year jail sentence for "extremism" and "embezzlement", amongst other crimes. According to authorities he began to feel unwell and "almost immediately lost consciousness". U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that if the reports are accurate, "his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built".