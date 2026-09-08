iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra and beyond — here are the latest mobile features I saw at IFA 2026 that Apple needs to steal

IFA 2026 just wrapped up, but now it's time for one of the most anticipated and important launches of the year: the iPhone 18 series. Apple is set to host its Surprise and Shine event this Wednesday, September 9, where the company is expected to unveil its next generation of iPhones.

If you haven't been paying attention, we're expecting three new iPhones this week, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra.

We already know what to expect from the new iPhones, but after spending the past few days looking at new smartphones at IFA 2026, my iPhone wishlist has gotten a little longer. None of these features are likely to show up this week, but they're things I'd love to see Apple steal in the future.

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A wide foldable phone with a telephoto camera

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The iPhone Ultra is Apple finally stepping into the world of foldable phones. The company has stayed away from the form factor for the past several years, presumably waiting until the hardware and software were polished enough to deliver the experience it wanted.

On the iPhone Ultra, we're expecting two rear cameras: a 48MP main camera and a second 48MP ultra-wide. For reference, that's similar to the setup you get on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and there's nothing necessarily wrong with that.

(Image credit: FPT)

But I saw the Xiaomi 18 Fold at IFA 2026, and while I wasn't able to go hands-on with the device at the show, one thing became clear after seeing it in person (even if it was through a glass display case), and that is Xiaomi has managed to fit three cameras on the back, including a (proper) telephoto camera.

It has a similar passport-style form factor to the rumored iPhone Ultra, including the rounded corners, yet Xiaomi has still managed to fit a dedicated zoom camera inside. We don't know the exact camera specs of the Xiaomi 18 Fold just yet, but Xiaomi has shown that buying a wide foldable phone shouldn't mean a downgraded camera experience.

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And that is something I wish Apple would bring with its iPhone Ultra, if not this year, then eventually.

It's time for a proper limited-edition iPhone

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Something else I wish Apple would eventually do is make a proper special edition iPhone, and I'm not talking about simply bringing back a new (PRODUCT)RED colorway.

At IFA 2026, alongside showcasing the new Moto Watch Ultra, Motorola introduced a limited-edition Razr 2026 Swarovski Edition. This phone is part of Motorola's premium Brilliant Collection and features 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, plus an additional 32-facet crystal on the hinge.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Functionally, it's still the same Moto Razr 2026 that launched earlier this year, but the special materials and collaboration make it feel like something different. For those interested, the Moto Razr 2026 Swarovski Edition goes on sale in the U.S. on September 10 for $900, just $100 more than the standard model.

I'd love to see Apple try something similar. Maybe an iPhone made in collaboration with Issey Miyake, the same brand Apple partnered with for the iPhone Pocket last year, could make for a standout device. Apple has done special colors over the years, but I think it's time we got a proper limited-edition iPhone collaboration.

An iPhone with a bezel-less display

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Tom's Guide)

Probably the most interesting smartphone I saw at IFA 2026 was Tecno's bezel-less concept phone. You know that black border around the display that smartphone makers have been trying to shrink for the past few years? Well, Tecno managed to (almost) completely eliminate it with its concept phone showcased at IFA 2026.

The phone essentially comes with a zero-bezel display, with the screen extending all the way to the phone's frame. The physical frame is sadly still there, but I understand there needs to be something holding the display and other internals in place.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Tom's Guide)

Tecno says it had to completely redesign the display manufacturing process to achieve this, but the company has at least shown that a phone with practically no bezels is technically possible. Sadly, Tecno's phone remains a concept for now, with the company having no plans to launch a commercial device using the technology.

But that gives other brands, especially Apple, an opportunity to do something new and unique. An iPhone with a truly bezel-less display would look incredible, and Apple certainly has the resources to make it happen. In fact, next year's 20th-anniversary iPhone is already rumored to feature a bezel-less display, so we might not have to wait too long to see Apple's take on the idea.

An iPhone with a detachable camera module

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Something that probably won't happen, but to end my wishlist, I'd love for Apple to try something like the Ulefone RugOne XSnap 7 Pro.

The RugOne XSnap 7 Pro looks like any other rugged smartphone at first, but it has a detachable camera module on the back. There's essentially an action camera built directly into the phone that you can pop out, attach to different accessories, and use independently, similar to something like the DJI Osmo Action 6 or GoPro Hero13 Black.

The detachable camera can record at up to 2.8K at 30fps, while the phone acts as a screen to preview what the camera is recording. But it's not about the specs.

I just find the whole idea really cool. Being able to pop a camera module out of the back of your phone and use it as an action camera could potentially eliminate the need to carry another dedicated device. And considering the iPhone already offers some of the best video recording capabilities on a smartphone, I'd really love to see what Apple could do with an idea like this.

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