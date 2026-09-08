I ranked 7 of Ridley Scott’s best movies, and No. 1 is my favorite film ever made

With “The Dog Stars” now in theaters, Ridley Scott is back in the sci-fi world that has defined so much of his legendary career. The post-apocalyptic thriller marks the director’s latest movie, but it’s his next potential return to the “Alien” universe that has really caught my attention. Scott recently confirmed that an “Alien: Covenant” sequel is in development, with Michael Fassbender’s David set to return and continue the story left hanging in 2017.

For me, there couldn’t be a better time to look back at Scott’s incredible filmography. He’s directed everything from sweeping historical epics and gritty crime dramas to some of the most influential science-fiction movies ever made. But there’s one film that will always stand above the rest for me. Scott directed my favorite film ever made, and it’s also the movie that sparked my love for one of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time (probably an easy guess).

So, I’ve had the difficult task of ranking just seven of Ridley Scott’s best movies (he's directed 28 feature films). And while there are plenty of classics to choose from, No. 1 was never really in doubt.

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7. ‘Thelma & Louise’ (1991)

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If you had to name one of Ridley Scott’s most influential films in terms of cultural impact, “Thelma & Louise” would be a strong contender. This landmark road drama rightfully earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Actress nominations for the seriously talented duo Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. Plus, the film’s climactic final image became one of the most famous and frequently referenced shots in modern pop culture.

“Thelma & Louise” follows best friends Thelma (Geena Davis), a housewife, and Louise (Susan Sarandon), a waitress, who leave Arkansas for a weekend getaway. Their trip takes a dramatic turn when Louise shoots a man who attempts to assault Thelma outside a roadside bar. Fearing they won’t be believed, the pair decide to flee to Mexico, setting off on a cross-country journey in their 1966 Ford Thunderbird. As police close in, they encounter a young drifter and find themselves caught up in a dangerous chase.

Watch on Hulu

6. ‘The Last Duel’ (2021)

The Last Duel | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

“The Last Duel” is a movie I don’t see mentioned very often on these ranking lists. Not only is it an epic historical drama, but it’s also one of the best medieval films. Based on Eric Jager’s 2004 book, the film tells the story of the last officially sanctioned judicial duel in 14th-century France.

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The screenplay takes a clever three-part approach, showing the same series of events from three different perspectives. Each chapter offers a different version of what happened, gradually revealing how power and perception can shape the truth.

Set in 14th-century France, “The Last Duel” follows knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his former friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), whose relationship turns bitter after Le Gris is accused of assaulting Jean’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer).

Le Gris denies the accusation, but Marguerite stands by her account and Jean takes the case to King Charles VI. With the dispute unresolved, Jean challenges Le Gris to a trial by combat, with the two men ordered to fight to the death. Now, the two men must prepare for the final confrontation that will determine their fates.

Buy/rent on Amazon

5. ‘American Gangster’ (2007)

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Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of his generation, and his performance in “American Gangster” is a perfect showcase of his talent. This crime drama chronicles the real-life rise and fall of Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas and the dedicated detective, Richie Roberts, who sets out to bring down his empire.

The project actually spent years in development before being canceled over budget concerns, only to be revived under Ridley Scott. Considering the final result, that might have been the best thing that could have happened.

Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) is a powerful drug lord who builds a heroin empire in 1970s Harlem by smuggling the drug directly from Southeast Asia. Working alongside his brother Huey (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and forging connections with figures such as mob boss Dominic Cattano (Armand Assante), Lucas expands his operation and gains influence.

Meanwhile, Detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe) begins investigating the source of the city’s growing heroin supply. Roberts assembles a small, specially selected team to track Lucas and uncover his network.

Watch on AMC+

4. ‘Black Hawk Down’ (2001)

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The only reason I ever got around to watching “Black Hawk Down” was because my dad speaks so highly of it, and I’m glad I did. I’ve never been one to seek out war movies, but this quickly became one of my favorites in the genre.

It earned two Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Film Editing, both of which were thoroughly deserved. Beyond its technical achievements and impressive ensemble cast, “Black Hawk Down” also stands out for the sheer scale of its production. It’s a gripping war movie that left a much bigger impression on me than I expected.

“Black Hawk Down” centers around a group of U.S. Army Rangers and Delta Force soldiers sent into Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993 to capture two lieutenants of warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid.

What is expected to be a brief operation quickly goes wrong when two Black Hawk helicopters are shot down over the city. With soldiers trapped on the ground and surrounded by heavily armed militia fighters, the mission turns into a desperate effort to rescue the stranded crews and make it back to safety. The film stars Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana and Tom Sizemore.

Watch on MGM+

3. ‘The Martian’ (2015)

The Martian | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

One of Matt Damon’s best movies has to be “The Martian.” Adapted from Andy Weir’s self-published 2011 debut novel of the same name, this sci-fi blockbuster is Ridley Scott’s highest-grossing film to date.

The production worked closely with NASA during development, which makes the film’s attention to detail even more impressive, and as a lover of all things space, I appreciate it even more. It also proves that Scott has a real knack for sci-fi movies given his strong track record in the genre.

After a mission to Mars goes disastrously wrong, astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is presumed dead and accidentally left behind by his crew. With the rest of the team already on their way back to Earth, Watney finds himself stranded on the planet with limited supplies and no immediate way to contact NASA.

Using his knowledge of science and engineering, he begins working out how to survive long enough to be rescued. Back on Earth, NASA eventually discovers that Watney is alive and begins developing a plan to bring him home.

Watch on Prime Video

2. ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Blade Runner (1982) Official Trailer - Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford Movie - YouTube Watch On

Of course, I had to include “Blade Runner” high up on this list. This sci-fi classic essentially created the visual template for the cyberpunk genre, and these iconic futuristic visuals have always been a personal favorite of mine.

What’s perhaps most surprising is that the movie received polarizing reviews and disappointing box office returns when it was first released, only to become a beloved cult classic in later years. If you haven’t seen it yet, I’d highly recommend watching both “Blade Runner” and its 2017 sequel, “Blade Runner 2049.”

Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is a former police officer who is forced back into service as a “blade runner,” a detective tasked with tracking down and eliminating four escaped replicants, genetically engineered beings created to perform dangerous work in off-world colonies. The replicants have secretly returned to Earth in search of their creator, hoping to find a way to extend their limited lifespans.

As Deckard hunts them through a futuristic Los Angeles, his investigation brings him into contact with the powerful Tyrell Corporation and its employees, including the mysterious Rachael (Sean Young).

Buy/rent on Amazon

1. ‘Alien’ (1979)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

It was only right to put my favorite film of all time in the top spot. “Alien” truly sparked my love for sci-fi and movies in general, and ever since I was first introduced to this franchise, it has been a genuine obsession of mine.

Scott created something truly special here, and its success was so huge that it spawned several sequels and prequels, but the original 1979 film is the greatest to me. Sigourney Weaver will always be an iconic final girl, with Ian Holm, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright and Yaphet Kotto all giving us unforgettable characters.

“Alien” follows the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo as they travel back to Earth after intercepting a mysterious transmission from an unexplored planet. Following company protocol, the crew investigates the source of the signal and discovers a vast, abandoned spacecraft containing strange eggs.

When one of the crew members encounters the eggs, a creature attaches itself to him, leading to a terrifying chain of events aboard the Nostromo. As the crew attempts to understand what they have brought aboard, they find themselves hunted by a rapidly evolving extraterrestrial creature.

Watch on Netflix

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