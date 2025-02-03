How to watch 'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 online — TV channel, live streams, and new crew members

"Below Deck Down Under" is back for season 3 and with it comes all the drama on the high seas that we have come to export from this franchise. Here's how you can watch "Below Deck Down Under" season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 release date, streaming info, TV channel "Below Deck Down Under" airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, February 3 in the U.S.

• U.S. — Bravo (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Peacock

• Canada, UK, Australia — Hayu

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

As well as many of the characters that we’ve got to know and love in previous seasons, such as Captain Jason Chambers and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, there are newcomers on board this time around. Sous chef Anthony Bird has joined the team, the first sous chef to feature in the show. Other arrivals include Lara Rigby, Wihan Du Toit, Johnny Arvanitis, Adair Werley, Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barros. Chief Stew Aesha Scott will not be with the crew this time though.

As usual, we can look forward to idyllic settings, but not in Australia. "Below Deck Down Under" season 3 is set in the Seychelles. The team will be on the enormous Motor Yacht Katina. There will be plenty of tensions between the crew and their guests and between members of the crew. We should be in for quite a ride…

Read our guide below for how to watch "Below Deck Down Under" season 3 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Below Deck Down Under" will be televised live on Bravo from Monday, February 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and continues in the same slot weekly.

Bravo is cable network that can accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Bravo on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

New episodes of "Below Deck Down Under" season 3 will also be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on TV.

A Peacock subscription costs $7.99 per month for Premium membership, but you'll get an ad-free experience with the $12.99 Premium Plus plan.

If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home right now, a VPN can help you access your home services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN – find out more below.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Bravo, and NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office" (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

How to watch 'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 from anywhere

Just because Bravo and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on "Below Deck Down Under" season 3 if you're away from home when it airs. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock or a streaming service listed here and tune in to "Below Deck Down Under" season 3 online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 in Canada

"Below Deck Down Under" season 3 is being shown on Hayu in Canada.

The premiere of the show will be available from February 4, with new episodes weekly.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 in the U.K.

"Below Deck Down Under" season 3 is also on on Hayu is the UK, with new episodes landing each Monday, the same day as in the U.S.

Hayu costs £4.99 per month or £43.99 per year, and is home to over 250 other reality TV shows, such as "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and various "Real Housewives" franchises.

And best of all? Brits can try it all 100% free thanks to its 7-day free trial. If you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add Hayu as a channel there,.

Anyone currently traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access the service as if they are at home.

How to watch 'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 in Australia

"Below Deck Down Under" season 3 is, of course, on in Australia. Aussies can find it on Hayu, the specialist streaming service for reality TV.

Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to tap into their usual streaming service.

'Below Deck Down Under' season 3 cast

Captain Jason Chambers

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Lara Rigby

Wihan Du Toit

Johnny Arvanitis

Adair Werley

Brianna Duffield

Marina Marcondes de Barros

