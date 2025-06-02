How to watch 'Below Deck' season 12 online – stream reality TV without cable

Take a luxury yacht staffed with beautiful people more concerned with looking in the mirror than looking after wealthy guests and you have "Below Deck" – the reality TV show that takes cabin fever to the next level. All aboard for season 12...

Here's how to watch "Below Deck" season 12 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Below Deck' S12: Live streams, TV channel, Date "Below Deck" S12 premieres Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo in the U.S. with new episodes available to stream on Peacock the next day.

• U.S. — Bravo (via Sling or Fubo) / Peacock

• Watch anywhere

As ever, most of the (on screen) crew have no idea what they are doing, the chef suffers from seasickness, and the no-nonsense Australian captain is no 'boat daddy'.

To ensure season 12 recaptures "Below Deck's" glory days, when Captain Lee and Chief Stew Kate tore up every ;yachtie' stereotype, the ship is stocked with booze ahead of Caribbean charters to the Saint Maarten, Anguilla, and St. Barths.

Apparently, "a guest roster of rude elites, party animals, and adult film stars will test the 'beautifully incestuous' crew's work ethic (and inevitably drive them into each other's arms)."

Bring it on. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch "Below Deck" season 12 online.

How to watch 'Below Deck' season 12 online from anywhere

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Below Deck" season 12 if you're away from home.

Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'Below Deck' season 12 in the U.S.

"Below Deck" season 12 premieres Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Bravo is available with a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHOA on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

Cut the cord? Watch " Below Deck:" with a live TV streaming service such as Sling (50% off) or Fubo (free trial), Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Away from the States and still want to catch the show? Don't panic as you can access the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Below Deck' season 12 in Canada

"Below Deck" season 12 fans in Canada can tune in to the show when it premieres on Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. It will also be available on Hayu.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need NordVPN.

How to watch 'Below Deck' S12 in the U.K. and Australia

U.K. and Australian viewers can watch "Below Deck" season 12 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S..

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial).

Meet the "Below Deck" season 12 crew

KERRY TITHERADGE - Role: Captain. Series CV: Aussie. Led the “Below Deck Adventure” spin-off before taking control of the mothership in season 11.

FRASER OLENDER - Role: Chief Steward. Series CV: UK. Began as steward on season 9, chief steward for seasons 10 and 11. In charge of ship's interior operations and cleanliness.

KYLE STILLIE - Role: Deckhand. Series CV: Scottish. Joined in season 11. Trailer hints he might not make season 13.

LAWRENCE SNOWDEN - Role: Chef. Series CV: UK. New addition. Proud to be a Christian.

SOLÈNE FAVREAU - Role: Stewardess. Series CV: New addition (with just 22 days of experience in the industry). Previously on season 2 of “Love Island France”.

BARBARA KULAIF - Role: Stewardess. Series CV: Brazilian. New addition but with three years of experience on luxury yachts.

RAINBEAU DE ROOS - Role: Stewardess. Series CV: From “the world”. New addition but with five years of experience.

CAIO POLTRONIERI - Role: Bosun. Series CV: Brazilian. New addition. His job is to keep deckhands working as a team.

JESS THERON - Role: Deckhand. Series CV: South African. New addition.

DAMO YORG - Role: Deckhand. Series CV: Aussie. New addition. Tedious.

Below Deck Season 12 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Below Deck" season 12 - Episode guide

Season 12 Episode 01 - "Fresh Meat": The chef struggles to find his sea legs while a green stew and a high-strung bosun spell trouble for the rest of the crew; a black-light wielding, germaphobe primary puts this new crew to the test. (Mon, June 2)

S12 E02 - "Bollywood Nights": As Chef Lawrence struggles in the galley, Captain Kerry contemplates making a new hire; the deck team tries to find their footing under Caio's scattered leadership. (Mon, Jun 9)

S12 E03 - "Fight Island": The crew prepares to embark on a five-day charter with porn stars; Captain Kerry grows frustrated with the interior and worries his bosun isn't up to snuff; Solene's laissez-faire attitude towards work sends Rainbeau reeling. (Mon, Jun 16)

S12 E04 - "Island of Sausages": The crew is feeling the exhaustion of a five-day charter, while the deck team grows increasingly frustrated with Caio; Barbara finds common ground with Solene, leaving Rainbeau an outsider. (Mon, Jun 23)

S12 E05 to E17: All "TBA"

