EXCLUSIVE: Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says smart glasses disguised as normal eyewear are 'creepy' — why Specs look bold on purpose

Most smart glasses makers treat their technology like something to apologize for (or something to covertly hide), shrinking cameras and batteries until the frames pass for standard Wayfarers. Snap is doing the exact opposite.

From when Specs debuted to trying them on for myself, it’s clear that the bold, thick-framed silhouette has split opinions. But during my exclusive interview, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel made it clear that this aesthetic isn’t just overcoming engineering physics — it’s a philosophical stance.

“I think a lot of companies have made the mistake of trying to make smart glasses look like normal glasses, which really just ends up being kind of creepy,” Spiegel commented. “People feel like, ‘oh, are you spying on me? Why are you wearing those spy glasses that are disguised as regular glasses?'"

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Designer wearables you see coming

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than apologizing, Snap made Specs unapologetically conspicuous. Of course, in terms of whether you like the look, there’s going to be some detractors. But by doing this, making the hardware unmistakable makes visual transparency a norm.

"So with Specs, you can really see them coming. They've got iridescent lenses, a very distinct style, and hopefully that invites some real conversation,” Spiegel added.

“Because the thing I think that's so surprising about Specs is that someone might think, 'Oh, are you recording me?' and it's like, 'No, I'm watching a video on YouTube.' You're like, 'What, you're watching a video on YouTube with a pair of see-through glasses?'"

(Image credit: Future)

By going hard on this big, bold aesthetic, Snap’s intention is to reframe those bystander assumptions with an obvious computer on your face, and defuse any tension that may come from wearing them.

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And I gotta be real, it’s refreshing to see. While the look has drawn some chuckles from the team when I showed them (one said I looked like the front of a pickup truck), making it abundantly visually clear — not just with an LED but also with the size and shape of the glasses themselves — is going to be a lot less “pervert glasses,” and more “what do they do?”

The engineering reality of ditching the tether

(Image credit: Future)

While Spiegel framed the aesthetic as a social design choice, it is equally a compromise dictated by the laws of physics in 2026. Unlike tethered headsets that offload their compute and battery into a pocket puck, Specs house their entire computing architecture directly within the frame.

“We thought that was important because people don't want to lug around another puck or something like that just to use Specs,” Spiegel stated. “So in terms of real wearability and portability, that was something that was really important to us."

(Image credit: Future)

And as you can read during my hands-on time, they have managed to work around some of those physics challenges — effective vapor chambers to combat the heat generated by two Snapdragon chips and keep those temperatures at a comfortable level. After a few bigger, bulkier generations, I had to ask Evan what the “Eureka moment” was that had him realizing now was the time to go to the consumer.

"I think the reason why this generation of Specs is ready for primetime is that we finally fit all of this extraordinary capability into a lightweight pair of see-through glasses. They're about 130 grams, so they're very wearable,” Spiegel said. “The last developer version weighed like 200 grams, just way too heavy to really be wearable for these sorts of experiences."

That’s not to say these aren’t still definitely an early-adopter package. There’s a huge $2,195 price tag attached to them, after all. But trying them on myself, it’s clear the comfort has been figured out.

Can loud design win public trust?

(Image credit: Future)

Snap’s refusal — or inability — to build stealth eyewear is a candid acknowledgment of what AR hardware actually requires today. By choosing high-visibility industrial design over covert disguise, Specs are attempting to solve the societal etiquette problem before it starts. They are visibly loud by design so you physically cannot be sneaky.

However, the real battle ahead won’t just be the whole “stealth glasses are creepy” thing, it will be convincing consumers to wear a chunky, two-thousand-dollar face computer out in the real world.

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