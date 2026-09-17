3 Netflix shows like 'Crew Girl' to watch after the YA drama

Love a sporty streaming romance? Then you no doubt have already rowed your boat over to Netflix's latest entry into the trendy genre, "Crew Girl." The sculling-squad YA drama premiered on the streaming service on Sept. 10 and has garnered a lot of buzz since thanks to its rousing mix of sporty intensity, prep-school cattiness and classic love triangles.

We're still waiting to see whether the Netflix newcomer will get picked up for a second season, but in the meantime, we've got some similarly focused YA dramas to keep you entertained until you're reunited with Teagan (Miku Martineau), Cam (Kyle Clark), Josh (Samuel Braun) and the rest of the crew.

And we know that you've already tuned into "Heated Rivalry" and "Off Campus," so we're spotlighting three lesser-known but equally fun shows that are teeming with athletic ambitions, romantic dramas, and general growing pains. So if you're missing "Crew Girl," here are three great teen dramas to watch next on Netflix.

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'Finding Her Edge'

Finding Her Edge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Where "Crew Girl" takes the drama to the lake, "Finding Her Edge" brings it to the rink. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli, the Canadian series centers on Adriana Russo (Madelyn Keys), a 17-year-old former ice dancer who is forced back into the sport when her family’s Russo Rink faces financial collapse.

She teams up with a new partner, Brayden Elliot (Cale Ambrozic), to train for the World Championships in hopes of attracting sponsors and saving the struggling rink. However, Adriana's return to ice dancing is further complicated by the reemergence of Freddie O’Connell (Olly Atkins), her former skating partner and first love, who is back in her life but also skating with someone new.

The first season scored a solid 86% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critical consensus reads: "Soapy but never slipping on the ice, this binge-worthy YA adaptation glides through the screen and your time with no remorse."

Stream "Finding Your Edge" on Netflix now

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'All American'

All American Season 1 Trailer | 'Unstoppable' | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, this long-running gridiron drama will premiere its eighth and final season on Netflix in early October, so consider now a great time to catch up on those 130 episodes.

When Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a rising high school football player from South Los Angeles, is recruited by coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) to play for a rival school, the racial tensions and class differences between two vastly different worlds—Crenshaw and Beverly Hills—begin to collide.

"'All American's' ambitious attempts to tackle class struggles and classroom drama largely play thanks to its winning cast," reads the critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes; that stacked ensemble includes Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall, among others.

Stream "All American" on Netflix now

'Olympo'

Olympo | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Spanish drama focuses on the competitive aspirations and interpersonal relationships of the young athletes training at the Pirineos Center of High Performance. At the center of it all is Amaia Olaberria (Clara Galle), the accomplished captain of the national synchronized swimming team. When her best friend and duet partner Núria (María Romanillos) collapses and loses consciousness in the pool, Amaia begins investigating exactly how far her fellow athletes are going to boost their performances.

Sadly, Netflix cancelled "Olympo" after just one season, but now you can consider its eight-episode run a little binge-in-one-weekend miniseries.

Stream "Olympo" on Netflix now

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