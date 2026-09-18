Exclusive look: ‘American Hostage’ puts Jon Hamm at the center of an intense hostage crisis in new MGM+ thriller series

If you’re looking for your next gripping thriller, MGM+ has a new series arriving this week that puts Emmy winner Jon Hamm at the center of an extraordinary hostage crisis. “American Hostage” is an eight-episode psychological thriller set in the 1970s, starring Hamm as Fred Heckman, a respected Indianapolis radio reporter who becomes caught up in a life-or-death situation when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis, played by Giovanni Ribisi, demands to speak to him on air.

Based on the acclaimed scripted podcast of the same name, the series explores what happens when a journalist covering a major story suddenly finds himself becoming part of it. Hamm and Ribisi lead a cast that also includes Kristoffer Polaha as hostage Dick Hall, Mireille Enos, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Tucker and Kat Cunning.

(Image credit: MGM+ / Sony Pictures Television)

“American Hostage” is inspired by a real 1977 hostage crisis, but the MGM+ series expands the story into a tense character-driven thriller, exploring the complicated relationship between Heckman and Kiritsis as their conversations unfold. The series premieres on MGM+ on September 20, with the first two episodes arriving at launch before new episodes continue weekly.

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Ahead of its arrival, we have exclusive images from the series to give you a closer look at Hamm and the rest of the cast in action.

‘American Hostage’ is a ‘fascinating story about real people in a life-or-death struggle’

(Image credit: MGM+ / Sony Pictures Televsion)

The real story behind “American Hostage” dates back to February 8, 1977, when Indianapolis man Tony Kiritsis abducted mortgage broker Richard “Dick” Hall after becoming convinced that Hall’s family had wronged him financially. Kiritsis wired a shotgun to Hall’s neck and demanded that local radio news director Fred Heckman allow him to air his grievances live on the radio. The resulting standoff lasted 63 hours, eventually becoming a national media spectacle before Kiritsis surrendered and Hall was released unharmed.

The extraordinary nature of the case is a big part of what attracted MGM+ to the story. In a press release, Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, described it as “a fascinating story about real people engaged in a real-time life-or-death struggle” as they attempted to prevent the hostage situation from spiralling out of control. The series also explores the unusual relationship that developed between Heckman and Kiritsis as their conversations continued throughout the crisis.

With its unusual premise and strong ensemble cast, “American Hostage” looks set to offer more than a straightforward hostage thriller, particularly as it explores the human relationships that formed under extraordinary circumstances. If you’re curious to see how MGM+ has brought this remarkable chapter of history to the screen, the series arrives this weekend.

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"American Hostage" premieres with two episodes on Sept. 20 on MGM+

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