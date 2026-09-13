3 Netflix movies to watch if you loved 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' (and no, they're not ALL Tyler Perry movies)

Tyler Perry movies and Netflix go together like peanut butter and jelly, and his latest flicks never fail to shoot to the #1 spot in the Netflix top 10. This week, we got "Why Did I Get Married Again?" — reviving a franchise that's so old, I wouldn't be surprised if many subscribers don't even realize it's a reboot.

If you've already laughed, cried, and prayed through Perry's latest comedy and are looking for some more laughs to keep the good vibe train rolling, you've got your work cut out for you. Netflix's library is stacked with blockbusters, hidden gems, and critical darlings, but you don't have to scroll through all of them to figure out what to watch next. I've already done the hard work for you.

I'm spotlighting three comedies I think fans of "Why Did I Get Married Again?" will really enjoy, including Vince Vaughn's heartwarming and mouthwatering dramedy "Nonnas," Keke Palmer and SZA's buddy comedy "One of Them Days," and the best "Madea" movie in Perry's Netflix era to date: "A Madea Homecoming."

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Scroll on to learn more about why these comedies deserve a spot on your watchlist.

'Nonnas' (2025)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In my home, Sunday is for meal prepping. And for some seriously scrumptious vibes, I like to put on something like Vince Vaughn's "Nonnas" in the background while I cook. This dramedy from Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") has a solid 82% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and is inspired by a heartwarming true story — just the kind of breezy watch to get your week off on the right foot.

Vaugn stars as Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), an Italian-American from Brooklyn who finds himself at a crossroads after losing his mother and grandmother. Navigating life without their gravity feels impossible, and he finds solace in the time-honored family recipes he grew up with. He cooks up a plan to share that feeling with his community, opening up a Staten Island restaurant staffed entirely by feisty Italian grandmothers, lovingly referred to as nonnas, played by Hollywood legends Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, and Lorraine Bracco.

Watch "Nonnas" on Netflix now

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'One of Them Days' (2025)

ONE OF THEM DAYS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

For some raunchier jokes this weekend, look no further than Keke Palmer and SZA's buddy comedy "One of Them Days." It's one of those movies I return to again and again, and one joke about a tumble-weave never fails to get a laugh. Directed by Lawrence Lamont, it follows two broke besties, Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), left scrambling to scrounge up rent money after Alyssa's boyfriend Keshawn (Joshua Neal) leaves them high and dry.

With just hours to fork over $1,500 before their landlord kicks them out, the two set out on a madcap quest to score cash by any means necessary — and piss off a major gang banger in the process. While it has plenty of laughs, beneath the chaos and a great cameo by Katt Williams is a genuinely sweet story about showing up for who matters most to you. Palmer and SZA are hilarious together, and if you’re into comedies with a lot of heart, this one’s definitely worth watching.

Watch "One of Them Days" on Netflix now

'A Madea Homecoming' (2023)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'm pretty sure it's illegal NOT to include at least one Tyler Perry movie on this list, and of the "Madea" entries he's made for Netflix so far, "A Madea Homecoming" is the only one worth watching. Its 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes aside, it was also the last "Madea" movie I watched with my mom before she passed, so it'll always hold a special place in my heart.

Adapted from Perry’s stage play Madea’s Farewell Play, this comedy uses the same zany cast characters we've grown to love over the years, like Cassi Davis' Aunt Bam and David Mann Uncle Leroy Brown, this time all getting together to celebrate Madea's great-grandson's college graduation as a centerpiece for many antics. Family from far and wide come home, but drama and secrets, of course, threaten to turn the good time into a circus.

Watch "A Madea Homecoming" on Netflix now

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