Apple's just extended free access to emergency satellite communication for another year — it's the third time this has happened

Back when Apple announced the first satellite connectivity features for iPhone 14, it also said that access to them would only be free for two years. That was four years ago, and Apple has yet to charge users a dime for continued satellite access — a practice it has just confirmed (via MacRumors) will continue for at least another year.

Satellite connectivity on iPhone is designed to give users the ability to stay connected, even in areas that have no cellular coverage. The first release was Emergency SOS via satellite, which lets you contact emergency services in the event that you need rescue.

Apple later added Messages via Satellite for non-emergency communication, Find my Via satellite and Roadside Assistance via satellite in certain regions. All of which utilize a Globalstar satellite connection to send messages in cellular dead zones.

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iPhone 14 users were originally set to lose their free access in 2024, followed by iPhone 15 in 2025 and iPhone 16 this year. The continual extensions mean that they'll continue to be able to access Apple's myriad of satellite features without having to pay for yet another subscription. This is certainly a good thing, and the last thing we want is to be stuck in the middle of nowhere and unable to call for help because Apple's decided it wants another couple of bucks off you every month.

The funny thing is Apple has never actually said how much a hypothetical satellite subscription would actually cost. Or even whether it actually intends to charge users for satellite access in the near future.

Clearly, though, unlike the rising cost of RAM, Apple is quite happy to eat the cost of satellite connectivity for a little while longer. Considering this is a lifesaving feature, that's probably a very good investment for the company. Not just because saving customers' lives is good for business, but also because of the positive publicity those cases can bring.

Things might change in the future, but for now iPhone users can be safe in the knowledge that their access to Emergency SOS via satellite, and other similar features, will remain free and uninterrupted for another year.

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