Looking for a great sci-fi movie on Netflix you haven't seen? I recommend these 3 hidden gems

Netflix releases more original sci-fi than almost anyone — and just as easily lets it vanish. For every title that gets a billboard and a month anchored to the top of your home screen, a dozen others land without a whisper and slide straight into the catalog's depths, never to resurface again. Add to that the licensed sci-fi gems constantly slipping under the radar, and it’s clear the platform has a discovery problem.

That's a shame, because some of the service's most compelling science fiction is hiding right in those shadows, just as deserving of your time as any hyped-up blockbuster. The trouble, as always, is knowing where to dig.

I’ve pulled out three underrated sci-fi movies on Netflix you’ve probably scrolled right past. They offer three distinct flavors of the genre, but they share one crucial trait: you likely haven’t seen them. Give them a watch, rescue them from obscurity, and see if they deserve a permanent spot in your sci-fi lineup.

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'Io' (2019)

IO | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In "Io", Margaret Qualley stars as Sam, one of the last people left on a near-future Earth whose atmosphere has turned toxic, while the rest of humanity has evacuated to a colony orbiting Jupiter's moon Io. She spends her days running experiments, hoping to prove that life can adapt to the poisoned air, until a stranger named Micah (Anthony Mackie) arrives by balloon with his sights set on the last shuttle off the planet. The whole film boils down to a single question the two of them keep dancing around: do you flee a dying world, or stay and fight for it?

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'Spectral' (2016)

Spectral | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This sci-fi flick mixes in a bit of a ghost story with its main premise. James Badge Dale plays a DARPA engineer sent into an Eastern European city where soldiers are being killed by figures that only show up through special goggles. They're apparent "ghosts" that walk through walls and can't be stopped by bullets. Except the "ghosts" turn out to have a hard-science explanation, which sends the team scrambling to engineer weapons that can actually fight them. If it sounds like an exciting time that also relies on future tech, you're right. And we're willing to bet you've never heard of a premise like this one.

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'Anon' (2018)

Anon | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Clive Owen plays a detective in a near-future where everyone's vision is constantly recorded and stored, which has more or less killed both privacy and crime. Police can simply replay whatever a witness or victim saw, and don't have to rely on statements or alibis. Then he crosses paths with a woman (Amanda Seyfried) who has no identity in the system at all and can hack into what people see, then edit their reality in real time. She also happens to be tied to a string of murders no one can solve. As she starts manipulating Owen's own vision, things begin to melt into an unreliable narrator-centric story that forces you to ask: is reality only everything we can see, or is it something more?

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