"Slow Horses" season 6 is coming to Apple TV next week. But ahead of its September 16 premiere on the streaming service, I got a chance to sit in on a virtual press conference with the show's star (and probably the only person guaranteed to survive a given season), Sir Gary Oldman.

It was an enlightening exchange, not least of all because any conversation with Sir Gary is likely to be enlightening. But over the course of a half-hour, the legendary actor discussed what separates him from the odorous spymaster he plays on TV, what it's like to work with Olivia Cooke, Jack Lowden and the rest of the Slough House crew, and why it's so important to him that the show delivers a new season every year to its fans.

So, today, I wanted to bring you some of the more insightful comments from that conversation. Here's Gary Oldman on 'Slow Horses' season 6: New and familiar faces to expect, including the return of Olivia Cooke. And don't forget to check out our spoiler-free review of "Slow Horses" season 6.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2023, covering the latest in streaming shows and movies. He watches over 50 new shows a year, and has long contested that "Slow Horses" is one of the best shows on TV right now.

Gary Oldman on 'Slow Horses' cast: 'It's like a big family'

When asked if he missed playing Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House in "Slow Horses," Gary Oldman quickly responded in a way seemingly uncharacteristic of the crotchety spy. He said it wasn't Lamb he missed, as much as it was all the people he gets to work with as Lamb each season.

"As a new season gears up, and as my start date sort of nears, I get quite excited to think I'm going to get on the set again and see Saskia and see Jack, and Chris, and Aimee and Tom." Sir Gary Oldman on the best part of playing Jackson Lamb

"I tell you what I miss, really, in between the seasons," Oldman explained, "is I miss the sort of company and the camaraderie. The group of people that we've put together, with the cast and the crew over now six years, it's like a big family."

It seems the anticipation for these annual family reunions starts building quickly too. "As a new season gears up, and as my start date sort of nears, I get quite excited to think I'm going to get on the set again and see Saskia [Reeves] and see Jack [Lowden], and Chris [Chung], and Aimee [-Ffion Edwards] and Tom [Brooke]," he continued. "I think that that's been one of the things that has made it [filming] as enjoyable as it is over such a long period of time."

'We were thrilled when we heard that Sid Baker was coming back'

(Image credit: Apple TV)

In season 1 of "Slow Horses," Olivia Cooke quickly became a fan favorite as agent Sidonie "Sid" Baker. So it was quite shocking when, at the end of the season, she was shot in the head and presumed dead.

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"We loved Olivia. And thought she was so good in season one. So we were thrilled when we heard that Sid Baker was coming back." Sir Gary Oldman on working with Olivia Cooke again

Even more shocking was her sudden return in season 6. Not least of all because now she has her hands full with "House of the Dragon." According to Oldman, it seems like her return wasn't necessarily always in the cards.

"Well, for the longest time, we thought that Sid [Cooke] was dead," explains Oldman. "Then there were these rumors that she was coming back and that she wasn't dead, and we so we never really we never really knew for sure."

Things became more cemented, though, when Sid reappeared in Mick Herron's "Slough House" books. That's a creative decision Oldman seems to have no complaints about.

"We loved Olivia," Oldman continued, "and thought she was so good in season one. So we were thrilled when we heard that Sid Baker was coming back."

It seems that his character, Jackson Lamb, would have been thrilled too. "Lamb always had great—he had great respect for Sid," Oldman explained. "He thought Sid was a really good agent. In fact, she was, as you, as we know now, a plant. She was not a reject. She was put there specifically. So yeah, Lamb thinks that she's a good agent."

On newcomer Lenny Rush: 'He's an interesting challenge for Jackson Lamb'

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

There, as always, are a few new faces to this season of "Slow Horses." But one of the most intriguing additions to the cast is Lenny Rush. The 17-year-old actor is a familiar face to British audiences, but an unknown to American audiences. He also represents a first for the show, as he'll be the first minor to play a major role in the spy thriller series.

"I think he [Lamb] has respect because he [Rush] can give as good as he gets. So he's an interesting challenge for Jackson Lamb." Sir Gary Oldman on working with newcomer Lenny Rush

So, naturally, people had questions about his role in the upcoming season. Oldman, for his part, seemed to suggest that, despite his age, Rush can hang with these old washed up spie just fine.

"Well, he's really the key to unraveling all of this," Oldman explained. "Jackson Lamb, you know, being the great sort of detective that he is, realizes that he's [Rush] really may be the key to unlock all of this, but he's got no time for the snivelling old kid [Oldman lets out a laugh at this point]."

"So they have a very interesting combative relationship," Oldman continued. But I think he [Lamb] has respect because he [Rush] can give as good as he gets. So he's an interesting challenge for Jackson Lamb."

Having seen the season myself, Oldman frankly might be underselling the dynamic his character has with Rush on screen. So tune into the "Slow Horses" season 6 premiere to see these new and familiar faces back on your TV screen once more.

Stream "Slow Horses" on Apple TV

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