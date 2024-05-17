7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (May 17-19)

Finding your next binge is a snap when you consult our roundup of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video and other top streaming services .

"Bridgerton" season 3 leads the weekend TV lineup. The Regency-era romance returns with the love story between Colin Bridgerton and friend-zoned Penelope Featherington. Also on deck this weekend is "Outer Range" season 2 and the debut of the comedic thriller "The Big Cigar."

On the movie side, two big theatrical releases, "Challengers" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," are now available to stream via premium video on demand. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 1 (Netflix)

London’s aristocrats are back with more sexy romps and juicy scandals — and Lady Whistledown is ready to chronicle them all. Season 3 is going out of order from Julia Quinn’s books to focus on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Last we saw them, a tearful Penelope had overheard Colin mocking the idea of courting her; disappointed and bitter, she picked up her quill to resume her persona as Lady Whistledown. When Colin returns from a European tour, Penelope decides to put aside her crush and find a husband among the other gentlemen in the Ton — which makes Colin view her in a new light, naturally.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Outer Range’ season 2 (Prime Video)

"Yellowstone" meets "Lost" in this supernatural drama, which returns to deepen the mystery of the enigmatic void on the Abbott family ranch in Wyoming. Royal (Josh Brolin) and wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together following their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. With threats coming in from multiple fronts, the stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts. The void will bring unforeseen circumstances that could shake the foundations of time itself.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘The Big Cigar’ (Apple TV Plus)

This biographical thriller miniseries is based on an article by journalist Joshuah Bearman, whose work inspired the Oscar-winning movie “Argo." It tells the incredible (mostly) true story of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton (André Holland) attempting to escape the FBI and flee to Cuba with the assistance of an unlikely ally — famed movie producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola). The impossibly elaborate caper involves a fake film production that goes wrong in every way it possibly can, all while agents pursue Newton.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 9 (Paramount Plus)

Slay all day — in the name of a good cause. This is the first time “Drag Race” queens are competing for charity; the winner will send $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, to an organization of their choice. Eight fan-favorite queens from previous installments in the “Drag Race” franchise are back to serve their fiercest lewks and lip sync for their lives. Host and lead judge RuPaul will be joined as usual by co-judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison, as well as a star-studded guest judge lineup including Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Colton Haynes and Connie Britton.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ (Netflix)

This three-episode docuseries chronicles the rise, fall and rebirth of the infamous dating site that enticed users to have adulterous affairs. Director Toby Paton examines how the website became both popular (with 37 million users at its peak) and a cultural lightning rod during the dot-com boom of the early 2000s. And of course, the doc digs the hack that leaked private data exposing Ashley Madison’s customers and created a scandal that wrecked marriages and destroyed lives.

Streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Challengers’ (PVOD)

Director Luca Guadagnino serves up an erotic sports thriller that will leave you as sweat-drenched and breathless as if you’ve just played a five-set tennis match. Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a fiercely competitive tennis prodigy who suffers a devastating injury that leads her to become a coach. She oversees the career of her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), a tennis champion who still seeks an elusive U.S. Open title but is in the midst of a losing streak. A minor tournament seems like a chance for redemption, but it brings Art and Tashi back into the presence of Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor), a washed-up player who was once Art’s best friend and Tashi’s boyfriend. Past and present collide in a high-stakes final match, which finds Tashi pondering just how far she’ll go for a win.

Streaming now with digital purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ (PVOD)

The latest installment in the Monsterverse follows up on the events of 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which saw the two fearsome beasts pitted against each other. Now, Kong traverses his new home in Hollow Earth in search of other great apes like him, while Godzilla roams Earth to find a new kind of energy. When a massive undiscovered threat arises, the former foes must team up to save their existence and that of humankind.

Streaming now with digital purchase on Amazon or Apple