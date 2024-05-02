More ‘Outlander’ has finally arrived on Netflix — and it’s one of the best seasons ever

If you’re a huge “Outlander” fan and have been waiting for another season to hit Netflix, then today is your lucky day. One of the best streaming services has finally added season 6 of the historical romance time-travel series to its platform. This means you can stream it today, or binge-watch the entire show to celebrate.

For those unfamiliar with this series, I can give you a quick rundown. “Outlander” is a historical drama that follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a former British nurse who served in World War II. Now, she’s on a honeymoon in Scotland with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies), but that happiness soon comes to an end when she is mysteriously transported to another century. In this century she meets another man named Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the two pursue a passionate relationship. Claire must adapt to having two completely different relationships, but of course, that will come with consequences.

I won't go into any juicy details regarding the main plot of season 6 since I don't want to spoil it. However, the season does see a continuation of Claire's journey in the century she was transported to, and she's on a determined mission to protect those she loves in a ruthless world.

“Outlander” is actually based on the novels of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. Currently, the show has seven seasons, and the eighth season is in production with no confirmed release date.

(Image credit: Starz)

Rotten Tomatoes has given the show an overall score of 90%, with a high audience rating of 87%. This mainly comes down to the whopping 100% score from season 7, but the series has remained consistent throughout in terms of its narrative, character development, and world-building.

So far this year Netflix has been upping its content on the streaming platform. There are many more movies and shows to watch in May , such as season 3 of “Bridgerton” (finally) and a new blockbuster science-fiction movie “Atlas” starring Jennifer Lopez as the lead. “Outlander” season 6 won’t be the only show on your list, so make sure to check it out before that list of yours gets longer the more content that gets released throughout the month.

Now is your chance to stream every season of “Outlander” again (or for the first time) before the eighth season comes out. Watch season 6 on Netflix or find more of the best Netflix shows to fill your time.

