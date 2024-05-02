Supersized 'Cobra Kai' final season to be released in 3 parts

It is time for the final showdown, as Netflix has confirmed that the supersized 15-episode sixth and final season of the blockbuster series "Cobra Kai" will be premiering later this year.

The final season will pick up right where season 5 left off with Cobra Kai banned from the Valley, and the senseis and students scrambling for a way forward to compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Though anticipation is high for this new season, fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer than they'd probably like to see what ultimately happens with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and the villainous John Kreese (Martin Kove) as Netflix has confirmed that they are trying a new release strategy for this final season, which will see it extending its karate high kicks into 2025.

Where to stream 'Cobra Kai' "Cobra Kai" seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix

When will 'Cobra Kai' season 6 stream on Netflix?

Though it has become fairly common for Netflix to split new seasons of signature series like "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton" into two parts, with "Cobra Kai" season 6, the streamer will be trying something new: releasing the series in three parts.

The first five episodes of the final season will debut as "Part 1" on July 18 and then the next five will debut as "Part 2" on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

The last batch of five episodes, dubbed the “Finale Event” will then be released on an unannounced date in 2025. However, we'd guess it will be before May 30, 2025, which is when the new "Karate Kid" movie releases in theaters.

Will 'Cobra Kai' tie in to the new 'Karate Kid' movie?

Earlier this week the upcoming "Karate Kid" movie was officially pushed back to 2025 from its original Dec. 13, 2024 release date. And now that we know that the final episodes of "Cobra Kai" are also dropping in 2025, this seemingly confirms that the events of the film will likely be set up by this final season of the show.

Though the exact plot of the new "Karate Kid" movie is still shrouded in mystery, we do know that Daniel LaRusso will be a major character in the film, and hopefully, we'll learn more about exactly what to expect from the movie as the final season of "Cobra Kai" rolls out.