‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 sets release dates — yes, it’s getting split into two parts

"Emily in Paris" fans have been desperate for a follow-up to the season 3 finale, which shocked them with possibly one of the messiest weddings in history. And now, they have a light at the end of the cliffhanger tunnel as Netflix has announced the release dates for "Emily in Paris" season 4. Yes, dates — since Netflix is splitting it in two parts, much like it does for big hits like "You" and "Stranger Things."

Where to stream 'Emily in Paris "Emily in Paris" seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix

To recap that shocking finale: Camille confronted Gabriel about his feelings for Emily in the middle of their wedding. Emily's boyfriend Alfie immediately stepped aside, saying he didn’t want to be someone’s second choice, which many thought would neatly clear the way for Emily and Gabriel to finally express their feelings. However, Gabriel dropped a bombshell before season 3 faded to black: Camille is pregnant.

Now, we finally know when new episodes will be released, and perhaps more importantly, the first details about what fans can expect from the plot!

When will 'Emily in Paris' season 4 stream on Netflix?

Netflix is continuing its recent trend of multi-part season releases for its biggest hits with "Emily in Paris" season 4. The first five episodes of the new season will premiere Aug. 15 as "Part 1", followed by another batch of five a few weeks later on Thursday, Sept. 12, which will be "Part 2."

Fans will be relieved to know that season 4 will pick up right after the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s wedding, with Emily still reeling from the fact that, while she still has feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie, the former is expecting a baby with his ex, and the latter's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. The official synopsis also teases that, "Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Outside the main love triangle, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage in season 4, Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups.

Though it has been a long wait for "Emily in Paris" season 4, there will be plenty of drama for fans when the series finally returns to screens later this year.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors