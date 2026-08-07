8 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Aug. 7-9)

Summer is starting to slip away into a moment in time, which means there are only so many weekends left to ignore your responsibilities in favor of a very reasonable amount of time on the couch. The second weekend of August brings a fresh batch of movies and shows to stream, from buzzy new releases to returning favorites across Netflix, HBO Max and the rest of the major streaming services.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, I’ve ranked the biggest releases to watch this weekend, from most to least worth your time, weighing the hype, star power and, most importantly, whether they’re actually worth your time. There’s plenty to choose from, whether you want epic spectacle, teen romance, chilling thrills or something easy to throw on while you pretend summer isn't winding down.

Here are my ranked picks for the best new movies and shows to stream this weekend.

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1. 'Ted Lasso' season 4 (Apple TV)

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Together) | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy

Available now: 1 episode (42 min)

What it’s about: Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is back in Richmond, but he’s trading the men’s squad for the Lady Greyhounds, a scrappy second-division women’s team. Alongside familiar faces Rebecca, Keeley and Beard, Ted takes on a new challenge while the team confronts the very real inequities facing women’s soccer.

Why it’s worth your time: "Ted Lasso" didn’t exactly need another season, but this is a surprisingly smart way to bring it back. The women’s team gives the show fresh territory to explore, while Ted’s relentlessly optimistic worldview remains as comforting as ever. We believe again!

Where to stream: Apple TV

2. ‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 finale (HBO)

House of the Dragon 3x08 Promo (HD) Season Finale | HBO Game of Thrones Prequel - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy drama

Premiere date: Episode 8 on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET (70 min)

What it’s about: After two episodes of setting the board, "House of the Dragon" finally starts knocking the pieces over (and some off the table). Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon, and the rest of Westeros’ most dysfunctional royal family hurtle toward a fiery reckoning.

Why it’s worth your time: The season has taken its sweet time getting here, but the finale looks to deliver the big showdown between Team Black and Team Green. Expect betrayals, losses and epic dragon battles.

Where to stream: HBO Max

3 'The Last House' (Netflix)

The Last House | Greta Lee and Wagner Moura | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Runtime: 1 hour 50 min

What it's about: A family of four wakes up to discover they’ve been mysteriously sealed inside their home, with no way out and their supplies steadily running down. Worse, something unknown is keeping them trapped.

Why it's worth your time: Greta Lee and Wagner Moura lead this claustrophobic thriller, which turns the ultimate safe space — your own home — into a survival nightmare.

Where to stream: Netflix

4. ‘The Shards’ (FX/Hulu)

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen thriller, psychological drama

Available now: Episodes 1-2 (about 60 min each)

What it's about: In 1981 Los Angeles, 17-year-old Bret (Igby Rigney) is a privileged prep-school student whose life starts coming apart when a mysterious new classmate, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere), arrives. Meanwhile, a serial killer known as the Trawler is terrorizing teenagers across the city.

Why it's worth your time: Think "Scream" meets "Riverdale," with Ryan Murphy's signature style. You get decadent ’80s LA, beautiful teenagers, sexual tension, paranoia and a murder mystery with enough twists to keep you guessing.

Where to stream: FX and Hulu

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5. 'Sterling Point' (Prime Video)

Sterling Point - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 45–55 minutes each)

What it’s about: New York teen Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) inherits a mysterious island in Ontario from the estranged grandfather she never knew. With a cryptic note hinting at long-buried family secrets, Annie heads to Canada, where she finds a gorgeous lake, a new circle of friends and a couple of complicated crushes.

Why it’s worth your time: On paper, "Sterling Point" sounds like it was assembled in a lab from the DNA of every summer YA drama you’ve ever seen. Yet, it goes deeper than that to explore grief, identity and the messy process of discovering your parents' past.

Where to stream: Prime Video

6. ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ season 3 (Netflix)

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen romantic drama

Available now: 10 episodes (about 45 minutes each)

What it’s about: Jackie’s love life gets even messier after Cole overhears her confession, while the Walter family deals with the fallout from George’s health scare. As Alex takes up rodeo and Cole gets into drag racing, Jackie tries to build a future of her own — only for a childhood friend from New York to complicate things.

Why it’s worth your time: The love triangle is still the main event, but add in a past romantic interest, risky new hobbies and more Walter family drama, and there’s plenty to keep things interesting.

Where to stream: Netflix

7. ‘Futurama’ season 14 (Hulu)

Futurama | Season 14 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy

Available now: Episodes 1-2 (about 25 min each)

What it’s about: Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest of the Planet Express crew are back to face space pirates, lab-grown meat, romantic scams and a potentially civilization-ending threat. Plus, Dr. Zoidberg’s long-lost love Marianne is back in the picture.

Why it’s worth your time: "Futurama" has survived more cancellations than most daytime soap characters survive explosions, and its Hulu revival has only gotten stronger with age.

Where to watch: Hulu

8. 'Evil Dead Burn' (digital)

Evil Dead Burn | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror

Runtime: 1 hour 50 min

What it’s about: After her abusive husband dies, Alice (Souheila Yacoub) seeks refuge with her in-laws, only for the family reunion to become a blood-soaked nightmare when demonic forces turn the relatives into Deadites.

Why it’s worth your time: If you're into bloody gore, the latest entry in the "Evil Dead" franchise offers some spectacularly twisted set pieces and inventive kills.

Where to stream: Prime Video (with purchase)

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