Don’t wait! This 65-inch Roku TV just fell to $599 — that’s 50% off its usual price

If you’ve been searching for an affordable smart TV with a simple interface and a never-ending selection of streaming options, your time has come.
The 65-inch Roku Pro Series just fell to $599 at Amazon. That’s a full 50% off its usual price of $1,199, and according to Amazon’s limited-time designation, this sale isn’t going to last.
The Roku Pro Series combines the simple-but-powerful Roku smart platform with the high-octane performance of a Mini-LED TV. As a Roku TV, it wears its streaming capabilities on its sleeve, but you might not be aware of the fact that it’s a great set for gaming, too.
It’s also worth noting that the 75-inch version has crashed in price, too — all the way down to its lowest price ever, in fact. Right now, you can land the 75-inch Roku Pro Series for just $799 at Amazon. It’s big-screen streaming for less.
The Roku Pro Series is a budget-friendly Mini-LED 4K TV that offers a simple-but-powerful backdrop for all of your streaming needs. It's not the brightest mid-range TV, but quantum-dot color and Mini-LED backlighting make this TV a step above most TVs in its price range. Plus, there are enough gaming features here to satisfy both casual and dedicated gamers.
Want something a little bigger? The 75-inch Roku Pro Series is just $799 at Amazon. That's its lowest price to date.
The Pro Series sets itself apart from entry-level TVs with some much-appreciated hardware upgrades. For one thing, its addition of quantum dots allows for excellent color volume. For another, the Pro Series’ Mini-LED backlighting gives it an edge when it comes to brightness and overall contrast.
According to our test results, the Pro Series delivers over 1,200 nits of highlight brightness in HDR. For context, the entry-level Roku Plus Series — which doesn’t come with Mini-LED backlighting — tops out at around 450 to 500 nits of HDR brightness.
The TV’s built-in Roku features are obviously the main attraction here, but the Pro Series is also a pretty solid gaming companion, too. It arrives with two HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs that support 4K gaming up to 120Hz. That’s the maximum 4K spec for current-generation consoles.
In addition, the Pro Series supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for ultra-smooth gaming.
You can read more about this sneaky-good mid-range set in our full Roku Pro Series TV review. That said, I wouldn't wait too long to pounce on this one — Amazon has branded the listing with a limited-time deal tag, indicating that it's probably gonna tick back up in price soon.
