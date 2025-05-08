How to watch WWE Backlash 2025: live stream boxing online; start time and card

With a fun card put together, the clear and obvious headline attraction of WWE Backlash 2025 is John Cena and Randy Orton going one-on-one for the first time in eight years. Here's how to watch WWE Backlash online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE Backlash 2025 start time and date • Date: Saturday, 10 May

• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Sunday) / 10:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• RoW — Watch on Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

From St. Louis' Enterprise Center, WWE Backlash 2025 follows hot on the heels of WrestleMania 41, with new WWE Champion John Cena defending his gold in the main event against hometown hero Randy Orton.

Elsewhere, Jacob Fatu's United States Title is on the line, while Intercontinental Champions Lyra Valkyria and Dominik Mysterio also defend their respective belts. Then there's the small matter of the burgeoning issues between GUNTHER and Pat McAfee, with the Ring General having caused plenty of chaos after dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania 41.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Backlash 2025 live streams online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE Backlash 2025 live streams from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE Backlash 2025 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch WWE Backlash 2025 live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Backlash 2025 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and the annual Peacock plan is $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes Premier League soccer and shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

How to watch WWE Backlash 2025 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the United States, they can watch WWE Backlash 2025 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for Peacock? You can use NordVPN to access your Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

Long-time friends Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria go to war at WWE Backlash 2025 (Image credit: WWE)

WWE Backlash 2025 card, predictions and storylines

Singles Match: GUNTHER vs. Pat McAfee

United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

On the back of an opinion-splitting WrestleMania 41, WWE continues to put the Showcase of the Immortals in its rearview mirror with WWE Backlash 2025, taking place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Of course, long-time wrestling fans will be well aware that St. Louis is the hometown of the legendary Randy Orton. As such, it's no surprise to see the Viper on headlining duties as he reignites his years-long rivalry with John Cena. Not just is Orton challenging for Cena's WWE Championship, but this time we find the unique landscape of a babyface Randy against a villainous Big Match John, with the two facing off in a one-on-one match for the first time since 2017.

As well as the WWE Championship being up for grabs at WWE Backlash 2025, three other titles will also be defended. From SmackDown, the ominous Jacob Fatu puts his recently won United States Championship on the line against not one, not two, but three opponents as he faces Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way bout. Switching to the Raw brand, and Becky Lynch is gunning for Lyra Valkryia's Women's Intercontinental Title, with Becky having turned on her friend and mentee in the immediate after of WrestleMania 41. Then there's Dominik Mysterio, who won the Intercontinental Championship at 'Mania and now finds himself having to fend off the challenge of the ever-impressive Penta.

Rounding out the WWE Backlash 2025 card — at least at the time of this writing — we have Pat McAfee returning to the ring for a first singles match since stepping up to face The Miz at WrestleMania 39. Across the ring from Pat, though, it's the booming chop game and brutal submissions of GUNTHER, with the Ring General taking umbrage with McAfee cheering on Jey Uso's victory over the Austrian at WrestleMania 41.

As ever, it may well be that another match is added to the WWE Backlash 2025 line-up by the time rolls around, although it's worth noting that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque does often tend to run with a five-match card when it comes to regular Premium Live Events.

More from Tom's Guide