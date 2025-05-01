What to watch in May 2025: 20 new shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more

As spring begins to give way to summer, May 2025 brings a fresh crop of shows and movies to watch. A wave of new titles arrives this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more of the best streaming services.

We're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. Fans will welcome returning favorites like "Poker Face," which kicks off its second season of twisty mysteries, and more sex in the big city in "And Just Like That ..." season 3.

Plus, J.J. Abrams unveils "Duster," gritty new thriller set in the 1970s Southwest, while Guy Ritchie shakes things up with "Fountain of Youth," a high-concept action film with his signature swagger.

Here's our guide on what to watch in May 2025.

‘Another Simple Favor’ (May 1, Prime Video)

Seven years on from Paul Feig’s first twisty thriller, Prime Video is reuniting us with mom-blogger-turned-sleuth Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) in the long-awaited sequel to “A Simple Favor”.

Here, Stephanie is reunited with her old nemesis, Emily Nelson (Blake Lively). Emily’s out of prison and has a surprise request: she wants Stephanie to be her maid of honor for her upcoming, extravagant marriage to a wealthy Italian businessman on the sun-kissed island of Capri.

If you guessed trouble is afoot, you’d be right: expect murder, betrayal and plenty of twists to rear their head at this destination wedding when the movie hits Prime Video. — MS

Premieres May 1 on Prime Video

‘The Four Seasons’ (May 1, Netflix)

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Four Seasons” is a remake of the 1981 romantic comedy movie starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett. This time, it’s a limited series and features an even more loaded cast that includes Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo and Will Forte.

The show centers around three couples who have been friends for ages and get together about once every three months. But now, one of the group wants to leave his wife, and it’s about to throw the whole group into chaos.

This is a quick binge-watch — it’s only eight half-hour episodes — and the cast is so good you really can’t justify not checking it out. As someone who has already streamed it, it’s worth watching for Colman Domingo’s performance alone. — MM

Premieres May 1 on Netflix

‘Miss Austen’ (May 4, PBS)

Miss Austen: Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on Gill Hornby’s bestselling novel, this period drama explores one of literature’s most enduring enigmas: why Cassandra Austen destroyed her sister Jane’s letters. Set in 1830, the miniseries stars Keeley Hawes as the fiercely loyal Cassandra, determined to guard Jane’s legacy at all costs.

Through poignant flashbacks, we witness the sisters’ deep connection, the challenges they faced, and the real-life threads that wove their way into Jane’s fiction. As Cassandra sifts through memories and regret, she begins to reckon with what she’s lost — crafting a tale that’s as layered and moving as any of Jane Austen’s own. - KW

Premieres May 4 on PBS

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld’ (May 4, Disney Plus)

Tales of the Underworld | Official Trailer | Available May 4 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

There’s no better way to celebrate Star Wars Day than by diving into “Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld,” an animated anthology series premiering on Disney Plus.

Created by Dave Filoni, this six-episode collection focuses on the galaxy’s shadowy figures, Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. Ventress, a former Sith assassin, gets a new lease on life, while Bane confronts his past when he faces an old friend-turned-Marshall.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the galaxy's darker side, “Tales of the Underworld” looks to offer a thrilling exploration of its most complex characters.​ — AB

Premieres May 4 on Disney Plus

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ (May 4, AMC)

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Official Trailer | Premieres May 4 on AMC & AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

“Dead City” is one of the best “Walking Dead” spinoffs and I’m so glad it’s coming back for season 2.

This season once again follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they face new challenges in post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Negan finds himself at the mercy of the Dama (Lisa Emery), who tasks him — alongside the Croat (Željko Ivanek) — with bringing together the scattered factions of New York City to prepare for an impending assault from the militarized force known as New Babylon.

Maggie recognizes the need to address her lingering issues with Negan to rebuild her bond with Hershel (Logan Kim). She ends up striking a deal to join New Babylon’s campaign in Manhattan, putting herself directly in harm’s way. — AB

Premieres May 4 on AMC and AMC Plus

‘Forever’ (May 8, Netflix)

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Forever” is Judy Blume’s classic coming-of-age love story, reimagined by Mara Brock Akil with Gen Z vibes. Set in 2018 Los Angeles, it follows Keisha and Justin, two Black teens falling fast and deep in first love.

Like the novel, the show weaves together awkwardness, intensity and humor to capture the messy magic of growing up. Judy Blume herself has signed off on this adaptation and 50 years later, “Forever” proves worthy of its title. - KW

Premieres May 8 on Netflix

‘Poker Face’ season 2 (May 8, Peacock)

Poker Face Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Back in 2023, we were first introduced to surprise super-sleuth, Charlie Cale, (Natasha Lyonne), who has the uncanny ability to always know when someone’s lying. And later in May, Rian Johnson’s murder mystery-of-the-week series is finally returning.

While we don’t know what cases lie in store, we do know that they’ll play out in some bizarre new places, including cases set within the world of big box retail, minor league baseball and even an alligator farm.

There are also lots more big names confirmed for this next instalment. Confirmed guest stars include: Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, and Rhea Perlman (but there are way too many to list here). Look forward to the two-episode premiere on May 8. — MS

Premieres May 8 on Peacock

‘Nonnas’ (May 9, Netflix)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stephen Chbosky’s “Nonnas” looks like the perfect movie to stick on your watchlist if you’re in the mood for a feel-good watch this month.

Based on a real story, this dramedy revolves around Joe (Vince Vaughn), a man who turns to his late mother's and grandmother’s recipes for direction.

With some help from his friends and the money from his mom’s insurance, he launches a bold new venture in Staten Island: Enoteca Maria — an old-school Italian restaurant staffed by four grandmothers (“nonnas”) from different Italian cities to share their dishes with the locals.

It looks like this new business will offer some serious comfort. Just don’t watch it hungry; the food looks delicious. — MS

Premieres May 9 on Netflix

‘Love, Death and Robots’ season 4 (May 15, Netflix)

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I love “Love, Death and Robots.” Created by “Deadpool” director Tim Miller and executive produced by him and David Fincher (among others), this animated anthology series is simply brilliant. Each year it comes out, it wins Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. I expect season 4 to do the same.

If you love anthology series, science fiction, or short episodes, then this show is a must-watch for you. Each episode is essentially a short film, covering a combination of comedy, horror, science fiction, and fantasy, all connected to love, death and/or robots.

Think of it as “Black Mirror” but with episodes that are 21 minutes or less in length. Similar to “Black Mirror,” only two episodes across the three seasons connect (season 1's "Three Robots and season 3's "Three Robots: Exit Strategies"). You also probably shouldn’t let the kids watch it — this animated show has some adults-only episodes. — MM

Premieres May 15 on Netflix

‘Duster’ (May 15, Max)

Duster | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Co-creators by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan unveil this crime thriller set on the dusty backroads of the 1970s Southwest. Abrams reunites with “Lost” alum Josh Holloway, who stars as a getaway driver caught between a ruthless crime boss (Keith David) and a sharp young FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) who wants to burn it all down.

Into that fraught situation, “Duster” throws in muscle cars, bad decisions and mismatched allies. Think “Bullitt” meets “The Godfather” with a splash of “Butch Cassidy.” It’s about two people from opposite worlds forced to work together, whether they like it or not. (Narrator: They do not.) - KW

Premieres May 15 on Max

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 (May 15, FX)

Welcome to Wrexham | Season 4 Official Trailer | Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds | FX - YouTube Watch On

If you haven’t heard of Wrexham at this point, I’m honestly impressed. The team has soared to prominence thanks to its Hollywood owners: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

It’s also soared to prominence due to that duo having the star power to greenlight a documentary series.

Enter, “Welcome to Wrexham.” This docuseries on FX (next day on Hulu and Disney Plus) follows the team across a given season, giving insight into the team and its fans, but also shining a light on the town of Wales and occasionally Wales at large.

The show is often more entertaining than absolute cinema, but it does manage to sneak in episodes that will move you to your core. “Welcome to Wrexham” season 4 has the Red Dragons trying to secure promotion to the EFL Championship, which would put them just one step away from the Premier League . — MM

Premieres May 15 on FX (next day on Hulu)

‘Murderbot’ (May 16, Apple TV Plus)

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I knew nothing about “ Murderbot ” before watching the trailer. But after watching, I’m sold on this sci-fi action comedy series.

The show is based on the popular book series "The Murderbot Diaries" by Martha Wells, and she’s serving as a consultant on the show, so hopefully that quells any fears about how well it will be adapted. It stars Alexander Skarsgård as a security robot "built to protect and obey" humans.

There’s just one problem — humans are idiots. So instead, he just watches TV shows inside his helmet. Things take a turn, though, when some of those idiots discover that he might be diverging from his directive, and that could be a big problem. — MM

Premieres May 16 on Apple TV Plus

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2 (May 21, Hulu)

Nine Perfect Strangers | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Nine new strangers. One kooky guru. Zero (degree) chill. The mystery-drama — created by David E. Kelley based on the novel by Liane Moriarty — returns with Nicole Kidman reprising her role as the enigmatic wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko.

This time, she’s leading a hallucinogenic healing retreat in the frigid Austrian Alps. Her guests, who were “chosen under bizarre circumstances,” quickly realize this is no spa day. Season 2’s powerhouse cast includes Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy and Henry Golding, who will explore bliss, breakdowns and maybe brain bleach. - KW

Premieres May 21 on Hulu

‘Sirens’ (May 22, Netflix)

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Sirens” felt like it came out of nowhere. One day, we declared it one of our top picks for Netflix in May , and the next day, suddenly, we got an official trailer .

After watching the trailer, I feel totally justified in making it a top pick this month, because this dark comedy looks like just the right level of creepy. It also features an incredible cast that includes Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon.

This five-part limited series kicks off with Devon (Fahy) arriving at the palatial manor of billionaire philanthropist Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela is Devon’s sister’s (Alcock) boss, and the employer-employee relationship is not a healthy one. Michaela, known to a select few as “Kiki,” has a cult-leader like hold on the town — at one point in the trailer she’s holding a sceptre.

Will Devon manage to get her sister out of Kiki’s clutches in time? You’ll have to watch to find out. — MM

Premieres May 22 on Netflix

‘Fountain of Youth’ (May 23, Apple TV Plus)

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Following his Netflix success with “The Gentlemen”, Guy Ritchie is whisking us off on a globe-trotting adventure that’s giving serious “The Mummy” vibes.

“Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings, Luke and Charlotte Purdue (played by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman), who team up to follow in their father’s footsteps and put their historical knowledge to work, following a trail of clues that could lead them to the discovery of a lifetime: the mythological Fountain of Youth.

It looks like this journey will be anything but easy, though; there are people on their trail who’d rather the power of immortality stay hidden. If your watchlist is lacking an action-packed caper, “Fountain of Youth” should fit the bill. — MS

Premieres May 23 on Apple TV Plus

‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ (May 23, Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

​As someone who thoroughly enjoyed the original “Fear Street” trilogy, I’m very excited about watching “Fear Street: Prom Queen” on Netflix this month.

This standalone installment, directed by Matt Palmer, transports viewers back to Shadyside High in 1988, where prom season is in full swing. The story centers on Lori Granger (India Fowler), an outsider who unexpectedly finds herself nominated for prom queen.

As the competition heats up, a series of mysterious disappearances among the other candidates turns the event into a night of terror.

And of course, this movie includes plenty of classic '80s slasher vibes in its modern storytelling. So expect some juicy high school drama along with suspense that might have you holding your breath. — AB

Premieres May 23 on Netflix

‘Adults’ (May 29, FX on Hulu)

This comedy follows five twenty-somethings flailing through the chaos of their 20s in New York. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are living under one roof in Samir’s childhood home while navigating jobs, dating, healthcare and dinner parties with the grace of drunk raccoons.

They discover that adulting is hard. And trying to do it together? Kind of a disaster. But at least they can fun while cleaning up the mess. - KW

Premieres May 29 on Hulu

‘The Better Sister’ (May 29, Prime Video)

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re looking for a new thriller to dive into this month, “The Better Sister” could be a great pick on Prime Video.

Adapted from Alafair Burke’s bestselling novel, the show stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as Chloe and Nicky — sisters with a rocky history who are suddenly thrown back into each other’s lives after Chloe’s husband, Adam (Corey Stoll), is found murdered.



Chloe is a successful media executive, while Nicky has been grappling with addiction and a troubled past. The shocking crime forces the sisters to reconnect and dig into hidden truths and painful memories in their search for answers. As the investigation unfolds, so do layers of tension and betrayal between them. — AB

Premieres May 29 on Prime Video

‘Dept. Q’ (May 29, Netflix)

This British crime thriller comes from Scott Frank, whose previous Netflix shows include the acclaimed “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Godless.” His latest project stars Matthew Goode as the brilliant but burned-out DCI Carl Morck, who’s exiled to Edinburgh’s police basement after a tragedy on the job.

There, he’s meant to fade into obscurity; instead, he stirs up trouble while digging into cold cases. With the help of some misfit colleagues, Morck goes about what he does best: rattling cages, refusing to play nice and solving crimes. - KW

Premieres May 29 on Netflix

‘And Just Like That …’ season 3 (May 29, Max)

And Just Like That... Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is back dealing with life, real estate woes and a long-distance situationship with Aidan while writing her first fiction novel. Working title: “Sex and the Cauldron” — that might be a joke, but it might not be.

Meanwhile, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) eyes a new romantic interest, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) tries stay sane amid teen chaos, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) has a work crush and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) reluctantly returns to the dating scene.

There are new faces, old flames and enough curveballs to keep the cosmos flowing. The women may be in their 50s, but they’re not done being fabulous. - KW

Premieres May 29 on Max