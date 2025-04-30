'Peaky Blinders' season 7 rumored to be happening — but with a major twist

"Peaky Blinders" might be back. Like, really back.

Fans of the British crime drama, of course, already know that Cillian Murphy and many others from the BBC show will be returning to the screen in "The Immortal Man." But now, it looks like the film won't serve as a finale for the series after all.

The Sun is reporting that the BBC has greenlit a season 7, which would pick up after the events of the movie.

According to the outlet, show creator Steven Knight "couldn’t resist" writing more stories set in the British criminal underworld. So while he had every intent of ending things with the upcoming movie, he's now come back to the drawing board.

The BBC has reportedly set a tentative release window for 2026, and filming could start as soon as this September. Season 7 would air on BBC One in the U.K. but then be distributed internationally on streaming services by Netflix.

Again, none of this is official yet. But this reporting seems very confident, and given that an insider told The Sun that "wheels are in motion on pre-production," I do believe we will get a season 7.

'Peaky Blinders' season 7 tipped to be a reboot

(Image credit: BBC)

While the show may be returning for a seventh season, reportedly, most of the cast will not.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to The Sun's reporting, season 7 would be set in the 1950s, an era that notably saw the rise of the Kray twins, and would feature a new, younger group of gangsters.

Cillian Murphy could still return as Thomas Shelby, though. Reportedly, the star of the series to date (and upcoming movie) would take on a supporting role, serving as a mentor for the new crop of gangsters.

We'll know more for sure once the BBC makes an official announcement, and we will update our coverage accordingly once they do.